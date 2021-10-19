Tuesday, Oct 19

DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Kansas Speedway

Jean-Philippe Bergeron, No. 46 Prolon Ford Fusion

  • JP Bergeron returns to the seat of the No. 46 Fusion for David Gilliland Racing at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for his second career ARCA Menards Series start.
  • In his ARCA debut at Salem (Ind.) Speedway, Bergeron qualified seventh and drove his way into the top-five during the first stage of the race. Adjustments made during the first pit stop made the car too loose for the Canadian driver's liking and he fell one lap down on lap 136. He ultimately brought home an eighth-place finish to earn his first career ARCA top-10.
  • At Kansas Speedway in May of this season, crew chief Derek Smith guided Thad Moffitt and the No. 46 team to a sixth-place effort.
  • Bergeron will round out his three-race stint with DGR at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 6 with the ARCA Menards Series West.

