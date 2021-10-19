Ticket renewals begin today for 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

The exclusive renewal period opens this morning at 10 a.m. ET for race fans who attended this year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and purchased 3-Day Grandstand tickets. These customers will have until Monday, Nov. 15 to renew or upgrade their seats. General public sales will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

This 18th annual event, featuring NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race for the 10th time, is set for Feb. 25-27, 2022, in downtown St. Petersburg. These renewal customers purchasing 3-Day Grandstand seats again will receive a Champions Club membership at no additional cost when placing orders through the Nov. 15th deadline closing at 5 p.m. ET.

"It’s great to have the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg back as the season-opening event of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule," said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “We appreciate our fans’ patience as we’ve all had to navigate the challenges of the last two years. Having the paddock back open and the grandstands full again is going to be tremendous. The enthusiasm and momentum surrounding the event in downtown St. Petersburg along the waterfront just keeps building each year."

The complimentary Champions Club membership included with renewal ticket purchases offers extra benefits and exclusive access to enhance the weekend experience. These fans get up close to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars and drivers with a complimentary Firestone Paddock Pass, participate in Sunday’s pre-race grid walk, and will receive savings and discount offers for use at the event. Also, they are automatically entered for a chance to win a two-seater INDYCAR ride on the track, plus, the opportunity upgrade to a Pit Pass for only $99 through the Nov. 15th renewal deadline. Regular price is $125. Champions Club memberships will be sold for a very limited time to the public after the renewal period for a cost of $75.

Renewals are available online at gpstpete.com or by phone at 1-727-898-4639 with pricing starting at $125 for reserved 3-Day Grandstand seats. For all ticket pricing and 2022 event information and news, visit gpstpete.com or follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on social media using #FirestoneGP.