SONAX USA Named ‘Official Car Care Product’ of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with SONAX USA and has named the company Official Car Care Product of the IMS Museum.

SONAX is a global leader in premium car care products. Founded in Germany in 1950, SONAX is distributed in more than 100 countries today and has participated in motorsports for 30 years.

SONAX USA, based in Westfield, Indiana, has partnered with IMS Museum on several initiatives in recent years and has been designated “Official Car Care Product” since 2017.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and honored that they trust SONAX products with their valued collection,” said Rob McCrary, Managing Director for Vision Investments (the US importer of SONAX products).

Under the new agreement, SONAX USA will play an active role with the IMS Museum Restoration department staff to preserve and maintain the hard surfaces on the Museum’s vast and priceless vintage automotive and motorsports collection.

In addition to providing premium car care products, SONAX USA will conduct training sessions for the Museum’s detailing team and provide consultation and process recommendations to complete the most delicate and challenging IMS Museum Restoration projects. SONAX USA staff will also provide support upon request for IMS Museum events and workshops.

In 2019, SONAX USA and the museum’s Restoration team collaborated on a “preservation project,” which saw the group take historic vehicles with compromised finishes and restore them to the IMS Museum’s extremely high standards. SONAX USA has also prepared IMS Museum-owned vehicles for high-profile events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the Museum’s featured exhibits.

For information on IMS Museum ticket prices, memberships, current and permanent exhibits and news, visit imsmuseum.org or call the Museum at 317-492-6784 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily March through October, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. November-February.