Saturday, Oct 16

Deac McCaskill Welcomes Himself Back to Victory Lane at His Home Track of Wake County Speedway

Racing News
Saturday, Oct 16 6
Deac McCaskill Welcomes Himself Back to Victory Lane at His Home Track of Wake County Speedway

Deac McCaskill was able to break through at his home track for his 8th career CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour victory at his home track of Wake County Speedway Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, North Carolina.

 

McCaskill led the most laps of the 125 lap event in route to the victory. It was an emotional victory for McCaskill who called the win “probably the biggest win of my career” in Edelbrock Victory Lane.

 

Layne Riggs pieced together a much needed solid second place finish, holding off a hard charging Jonathan Shafer, who came from an early race pit stop to finish third.

 

Jared Fryar finished in the fourth position with rookie Kaden Honeycutt rounding out the top five finishers.

 

Championship points contenders Bobby McCarty and Kaden Honeycutt are unofficially in the same position they were in prior to Wake County. McCarty has a single point advantage heading into the season finale next weekend at South Boston Speedway. McCarty will look to finish ahead of the rookie to secure his record breaking third series championship, while Honeycutt will look to do the same to become the first rookie champion in the series.

 

For additional information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter, and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212. 

 

Puryear Trucking 125

Wake County Speedway – Raleigh, NC

October 10, 2021

 

Late Model Stock Car Unofficial Finish

 

1.      #08 Deac McCaskill

2.      #99 Layne Riggs

3.      #91 Jonathan Shafer

4.      #14 Jared Fryar

5.      #4H Kaden Honeycutt

6.      #22 Bobby McCarty

7.      #2 Brandon Pierce

8.      #95 Sam Yarbrough

9.      #1 Andrew Grady

10.  #51 Ethan Johnson

11.  #81 Mini Tyrrell

12.  #50 Daniel Vuncannon

13.  #44 Justin Johnson

14.  #24 Mason Diaz

15.  #9 Connor Jones

16.  #4 Jonathan Findley

17.  #17 Joe Valento

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Three Takeaways from Michelin GT Challenge At VIR Erich Joiner Dominates Utah Motorsports Campus in Career First Trans Am Overall Victory »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.