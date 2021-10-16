Formula E Announces Return to Mexico City in 2022

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to return to the electric atmosphere of Mexico City on Saturday, February 12, 2022 with tickets now on sale starting from M$150 with reduced rates for under 16s.







The Mexico City E-Prix will feature a revamped Allianz E-Village and give all Formula E fans access to the grandstand where they can enjoy the best possible view of historically one of the most dramatic weekends on the race calendar. All tickets include admission to the Allianz E-Village.







The return of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to Mexico’s vibrant capital city follows the temporary move of the Mexican E-Prix to the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed, in Puebla, when the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit was repurposed as a COVID-19 field hospital.





With Mexico City’s passionate motorsport fans returning to experience the live action in Season 8, they will enjoy access to a refreshed Allianz E-Village full of interactive activities for the whole family to enjoy including local musicians, artists and food and drink vendors.





Following the E-Prix, there will be a music festival in the heart of the Allianz E-Village with acts including Matisse, Humbe and Las Villa.





The Mexico E-Prix is set to be showcased around the world, building on record-breaking global television audiences in Season 7 with more fans tuning into live races than ever before. The Season 8 race will air live in Mexico across Azteca Deportes channels and Claro Sports.





Alberto Longo, Chief Championship Officer and Co-Founder, Formula E, said:

“Visiting Mexico is one of the highlights of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We are thrilled to return to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit and welcome back thousands of fans to enjoy an incredible day of family-friendly, dramatic racing action. Formula E has visited Mexico six times, and each time we are greeted by our huge fanbase creating an electric atmosphere that is unique to Mexico. We cannot wait to experience that again in just a few months and urge fans to get their tickets now and make sure they don’t miss out.”





The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the first global sport to be certified with a net zero carbon (NZC) footprint from inception, leading the way for international sport to inspire positive change around the world.





In Mexico, Formula E has invested in a NZC project located at a Municipal Solid Waste landfill site. The purpose of the project is to contain the harmful landfill gases emitted at the site and use the captured methane to generate electricity. Locally, the project benefits extend further into the local community by creating various employment opportunities and reducing the fire and explosion risk at the site.





Earlier this year Formula E announced a three-year global partnership with UNICEF’s Safe and Healthy Environment Fund, created to deliver environmental programmes and policy actions for children and young people around the world. Further details on the dedicated projects in Mexico will be revealed ahead of the Mexico E-Prix.





More information and tickets are available from Ticketmaster and from www.fiaformulae.com/mexicocity





Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will begin in January, 2022 for its biggest season to date with 16 races in 12 world locations. For more information on Formula E visit www.FIAFormulaE.com