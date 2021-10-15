Saturated Grounds Reduce Devil's Bowl Winter Nationals To Saturday Only Event

With clouds continuing to linger over the Devil's Bowl Speedway, the lack of much-needed sun has forced track officials to call off events slated for Friday, October 15 as the grounds, primarily the Pits, remain impassable due to Thursday morning's rain.

Reducing the 48th Winter Nationals and Lanny Edwards Memorial to a single night affair, Saturday, October 16 is slated to get underway at 8:00 P.M. (CDT).

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for Seniors (60+), Military, and Youth (13-15). Kids 12 and under are free into the grandstands. Pit Passes are $35. Saturday, October 16 is slated to have Pits open at Noon. Grandstands open at 3:00 P.M.

Saturday will include IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars as well as USRA Limited Modifieds, and Texas Winged Modifieds.

