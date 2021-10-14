Max Lanza ends the NWES regular season as Legend Trophy leader

Max Lanza conquered his first seasonal goal, ending the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series regular season as leader of the Legend Trophy. In Belgium the Italian driver took the maximum advantage from two eventful races, stepping up twice on the class podium thanks also a stunning comeback in Race 1.



On the historic Zolder racetrack, theater of the greatest F1 duels, Max Lanza sset the fifth quickest lap time in the first practice session and conquered the fourth row in the qualifying. "We had a good race pace, but I prefered to not risk too much and think to the standings. In Race 1 we could aimed to the Top5, but a contact sent me to the back of the field. I did not give up, the CAAL Racing guys gave me a great car and thanks to this I could recover until the Top10. A great comeback ended with the Legend Trophy win. On Sunday Race I drove more controlling my rivals than the performance. We conquered another podium and important points for the standings." commented Max Lanza, very positive about the next EuroNASCAR round in Italy: "In two weeks we can race in Vallelunga managing 12 points of advantage. It helps us to race more comfortable, but with double points everything can happen."



The last round of the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will be held in Vallelunga on 30th and 31th October.

Max Lanza PR