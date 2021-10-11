Deac McCaskill Welcomes Himself Back to Victory Lane at His Home Track of Wake County Speedway

Deac McCaskill was able to break through at his home track for his 8th career CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour victory at his home track of Wake County Speedway Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, North Carolina.

McCaskill led the most laps of the 125 lap event in route to the victory. It was an emotional victory for McCaskill who called the win “probably the biggest win of my career” in Edelbrock Victory Lane.

Layne Riggs pieced together a much needed solid second place finish, holding off a hard charging Jonathan Shafer, who came from an early race pit stop to finish third.

Jared Fryar finished in the fourth position with rookie Kaden Honeycutt rounding out the top five finishers.

Championship points contenders Bobby McCarty and Kaden Honeycutt are unofficially in the same position they were in prior to Wake County. McCarty has a single point advantage heading into the season finale next weekend at South Boston Speedway. McCarty will look to finish ahead of the rookie to secure his record breaking third series championship, while Honeycutt will look to do the same to become the first rookie champion in the series.

CARS Tour PR