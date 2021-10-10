Brody Petrie Realizes First Win in Western Midget Racing

Napa’s Brody Petrie accomplished his first Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction win during Saturday night’s action at Petaluma Speedway. Petrie is the third different winner at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds dirt oval in 2021 for WMR competition.

Petrie’s performance driving for Kevin Felkins in the No. 35sr improves upon his best finish of third on July 31 at Petaluma Speedway. Victorious at home race track, Petrie charged from fourth to the lead on the way for the win. Sparky Howard debuted in the series with a second-place finish for the Santa Rosa driver. Hawaiian Kala Keliinoi, Atascadero’s Randi Pankratz, and Kyle Hawse of Las Vegas rounded out the top-five. Petrie and Tyler Dolacki split the heat races but Dolacki was unable to start the 20-lap feature.

Western Midget Racing makes a return appearance to Ventura Raceway on Saturday October 16.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

October 9, 2021 – Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 24 Tyler Dolacki; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 35sr Brody Petrie

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 35sr Brody Petrie [4]; 2. 35 Sparky Howard [5]; 3. 8k Kala Keliinoi [6]; 4. 11 Randi Pankratz [3]; 5. 20 Kyle Hawse [7]; 6. 20w Megan Moorhead [2]; 7. 31 Todd Hawse [1]; 8. 7x David Prickett [8] DNS: 24 Tyler Dolacki

NEXT RACE: October 16 Ventura Raceway (Ventura, Calif.)

WMR PR