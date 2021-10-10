Moore Rebounds From Incident At Roseville

Bill McAnally Racing drivers Cole Moore and Jesse Love were in contention for the win at All American Speedway on Saturday night before getting caught up in the rough-and-tumble short track action that dominated the NAPA AutoCare 150 presented by Berco Redwood and kept the sold-out crowd of fans on their feet.

Moore was able to battle back from the late-race incident to drive his No. 99 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry to a top-five finish in the ARCA Menards Series West event that finished in overtime.

Love, a victim of the same incident, was also battling back – but his No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry got turned around off the front bumper of another car while coming to the white flag. He lost a lap in the incident and finished 12th.

Jolynn “JoJo” Wilkinson, in a third BMR entry, started 12th and worked her way up as high as eighth just before the midway point of the race. She went on to finish 15th in the No. 1 Instacoat Premium Products Toyota Camry.

Love, who qualified second, and Moore, who had started fourth, charged to the front at the drop of the green flag. Love led initially, before Moore took command and stayed out front for the first third of the race. The two BMR drivers ran in second and third, until Moore charged back out front on Lap 91.

They continued to battle in the top four positions until about a dozen laps from the finish, when Moore was slammed from behind going into Turn 1 – igniting an incident that caught up the race leader and Love. Moore mounted a charge back to the front after the restart, with Love also on the hunt. While Moore was able to grab a fifth-place finish, Love got tagged from behind and spun around – losing a lap in the incident and finished 12th.

Love, who had a nine-point lead in the championship standings coming into the event, retained the top spot by one point. The title battle is one of the closest in series history. The top five are separated by just six points – with Love in first and Moore in fifth – as the series heads to the final event of the season.

As it has been in past years for the Roseville race, NAPA AUTO PARTS played a major role in the event. In addition to being the event sponsor, other activation by NAPA involved a VIP hospitality for 900 guests, pit tours, VIP guest crew members, and rides in BMR’s 2-seater NAPA AUTO PARTS No. 16. NAPA representatives also served as the honorary starter, gave the command to start engines and presented the winning trophy.

BMR PR