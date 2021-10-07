Back To Night One! VIROC To Be Contested During 2022 Chili Bowl Opener

Moving the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions (VIROC) up a day so as not to interfere with NASCAR testing at Daytona, the annual showdown will be contested on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Back to normal of sorts, prior to expanding the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire to include Monday night racing, the VIROC was part of the opening night’s action. Because it had been on Tuesday for so many years, the race was left in place until now.

“With NASCAR doing testing on Tuesday and Wednesday, that takes our reigning champion out the VIROC, along with our VIROC winner, Christopher Bell, and several others, so we’ll just move it back to the opening night that way everyone can still race that is eligible, and the fans still get to see their favorite drivers,” stated Chili Bowl co-founder, Emmett Hahn.

The 2022 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 10-15, 2022, atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway. The event is contested under the massive roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Monday and Tuesday Reserved Seats are on sale by calling (918) 838-3777. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Pit Passes are sold at the event and can be purchased for single or consecutive nights.

Practice will be held Monday morning starting at 9:00 A.M. Preliminary Nights (Monday-Friday) get underway with Hot Laps at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 6:00 P.M. Saturday’s finale hits the track at 10:00 A.M. with the first rounds of Soup. Opening Ceremonies fare held at 6:00 P.M. (CT).

Fans not able to attend the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can see it live on FloRacing.com, as part of their annual subscription package, until the event goes live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network and MAVTV Plus on Saturday night.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com .

Quick Notes:

What: 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 10-15, 2022

Where: SageNet Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Times

Monday-Friday: Hot Laps at 5:00 P.M | Racing at 6:00 P.M.

Saturday: Soup at 10:00 A.M. | Opening Ceremonies at 6:00 P.M.

Tickets:

Monday and Tuesday Reserved Seats: $54/night

Pit Passes: $60/weekday and $75 on Saturday

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Orders are not taken via Social Media or Email

Chili Bowl Online:

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2022

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl