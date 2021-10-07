Last Corner Pass Nets Brody Roa Third in Arizona Hall of Fame Classic

Like an NHL team pulling their goalie and scoring the game tying goal with two seconds left, Brody Roa used a last corner pass to secure third in the “Hall of Fame Classic” at the Arizona Speedway last Saturday night. The move gave the veteran driver his 10th podium finish in the first 15 USAC/CRA races in 2021.

The race, which was the next to last for the USAC/CRA Series before the track closes down due to development, served as a tune up for November’s “Western World Championships.” That two-day show will take place on the second weekend in November and just one week after the three night

“25th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals” at Perris Auto Speedway.

Qualifying on the track located in Queen Creek, Arizona bit Roa when he timed in eighth fastest on the night with a lap of 15.538. His uncharacteristic night continued in the second 10-lap heat race when he ended up finishing fifth. That meant he would have to start on the inside of the fifth row in the 30-lap main event.

When the green flag signified the start of the race, Roa initially slipped back to 10th, but from that point on, the eye-catching #91R was headed forward. Even though the cars he was chasing down were getting faster as he advanced onward, the Garden Grove, California driver continued to pick off the competition. By the eighth lap, he was up to fourth and temporarily moved into third.

Once he slid back to fourth, it seemed as that was the position Roa was going to finish in as he ran in that spot for 16-laps. Not that he was relaxing and settling for that position, but he seemed to be mired there. With two laps to go, he was about five car lengths behind the third-place car, but once the white flag flew, he closed in dramatically. Working on the wide line, he caught the driver in third and relieved him of the final podium spot in the last corner.

“Austin (Williams) went down to the bottom and was trucking by all of us,” Roa told the large crowd after the race. “I went down there, but that was not for me. So I just went to the top on both ends to keep my momentum up. Glad we could get up to third. We kind of salvaged the night. It was a little rough going tonight so we will take third and move on from there.”

Up next for Roa and his #91R team will be a return to the USAC/CRA home track, Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, October 23rd. Roa has scored both of his 2021 wins on the Riverside County half-mile clay oval.

