Nitro Rallycross Delivers Unsurpassed Action In Exciting Minnesota Finale

Fans witnessed a second day of high adrenaline racing yesterday at ERX Motor Park, the latest stop on the five-city Nitro Rallycross 2021 calendar. The best drivers in the world went head-to-head on Nitro RX’s latest revolutionary track, pushing their limits on a challenging new course with huge jumps, steep berms and multiple lines.

In the marquee SuperCars class, Rallycross veteran Scott Speed (USA) added a Nitro RX trophy to his collection with a textbook performance, leading the stacked field from start to finish. The victory was especially sweet as it completed Speed’s comeback from a broken back sustained at Nitro Rallycross in 2019.

Speed finished less than half of a second ahead motorsports icon – and fellow Subaru Motorsports USA teammate - Travis Pastrana (USA). Placing third, Kevin Hansen (SWE) maintained the Hansen family’s hold on the Nitro RX podium: Kevin took the top prize in 2019 while his brother Timmy won last weekend at Nitro RX’s Salt Lake City kickoff as well as in 2018 at Nitro RX’s debut race.

Supercar Final (Minneapolis):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 41 Scott Speed USA Subaru Motorsports USA 2 199 Travis Pastrana USA Subaru Motorsports USA 3 9 Kevin Hansen SWE Red Bull Hansen NRX Team 4 21 Timmy Hansen SWE Red Bull Hansen NRX Team 5 35 Fraser McConnell JAM Olsbergs MSE 6 4 Robin Larsson SWE Monster Energy RX Cartel 7 13 Andreas Bakkerud NOR Subaru Motorsports USA 8 34 Tanner Foust USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 9 00 Steve Arpin CAN GRX Loenbro 10 23 Oliver Eriksson SWE Olsbergs MSE

Supercar Championship Standings:

Position Name Nation Team Salt Lake City Minneapolis Total 1 Timmy Hansen SWE Red Bull Hansen NRX Team 51 36 87 2 Scott Speed USA Subaru Motorsports USA 34 53 87 3 Kevin Hansen SWE Red Bull Hansen NRX Team 41 44 85 4 Travis Pastrana USA Subaru Motorsports USA 28 47 75 5 Fraser McConnell JAM Olsbergs MSE 37 31 68 6 Steve Arpin CAN GRX Loenbro 47 12 59 7 Tanner Foust NOR Dreyer Reinbold Racing 16 15 31 8 Andreas Bakkerud NOR Subaru Motorsports USA 10 20 30 9 Robin Larsson SWE Monster Energy RX Cartel 26 26 10 Oliver Eriksson SWE Olsbergs MSE 20 5 25 11 Oliver Bennett GBR XCITE Energy Racing 1 1 11 Liam Doran GBR Monster Energy RX Cartel 1 1

In the final of the NRX Next developmental class, Sage Karam (USA) completed a stunning comeback from seventh place to take the win, becoming the fourth different winner in four rounds of competition. Spun around backwards on the first turn after a frenzied start, Karam thought his chances of making the podium were finished. Nonetheless, he pressed on and worked his way through the field to cross the finish line nine ahead of runner-up George Megennis (USA). Martin Enlund (SWE) followed up his win Saturday with a third-place finish in this contest.

NRX Next Final (Round 4):

Finish Car # Name Nation Team 1 24 Sage Karam USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 2 9 George Megennis USA #YellowSquad 3 60 Martin Enlund SWE Enlunds Motorsport 4 55 Lane Vacala USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing 5 99 Eric Gordon USA Bak 40 Motorsports 6 36 Casper Jansson SWE Enlunds Motorsport 7 44 John Holtger USA Dreyer Reinbold Racing

In a battle of motorsports legends, Tanner Foust (USA) held off Brian Deegan (USA) to take gold in the special Side-By-Side event. It was a back and forth contest, with Foust and Deegan putting on a master class for the crowd. Scottie Lawrence (USA) secured a third-place finish on the podium.

Side-By-Side Final (Round 2):

Finish Car # Name Nation 1 34 Tanner Foust USA 2 38 Brian Deegan USA 3 26 Scottie Lawrence USA 4 48 Corry Weller USA 5 7 Jason Luburgh USA 6 714 Andy Ives USA 7 2 Catie Munnings GBR 8 37 Mia Chapman USA 9 91 Kyle Chaney USA 10 15 Andrew Carlson USA

The intense action of Nitro RX heads next to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix, Arizona on November 13 and 14. For nearly four decades, the venue has been a true destination for speed and competition. Now Nitro RX is set to unveil another bold new track that will redefine racing.

To experience Nitro RX’s high-flying action in person, tickets can be purchased at https://www.nitrorallycross.com/calendar . Fans can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The Firm // North Florida