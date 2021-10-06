Nitro Rallycross Delivers Unsurpassed Action In Exciting Minnesota Finale

Fans witnessed a second day of high adrenaline racing yesterday at ERX Motor Park, the latest stop on the five-city Nitro Rallycross 2021 calendar. The best drivers in the world went head-to-head on Nitro RX’s latest revolutionary track, pushing their limits on a challenging new course with huge jumps, steep berms and multiple lines.
In the marquee SuperCars class, Rallycross veteran Scott Speed (USA) added a Nitro RX trophy to his collection with a textbook performance, leading the stacked field from start to finish. The victory was especially sweet as it completed Speed’s comeback from a broken back sustained at Nitro Rallycross in 2019.
Speed finished less than half of a second ahead motorsports icon – and fellow Subaru Motorsports USA teammate - Travis Pastrana (USA). Placing third, Kevin Hansen (SWE) maintained the Hansen family’s hold on the Nitro RX podium: Kevin took the top prize in 2019 while his brother Timmy won last weekend at Nitro RX’s Salt Lake City kickoff as well as in 2018 at Nitro RX’s debut race.
Supercar Final (Minneapolis):
|
Finish
|
Car #
|
Name
|
Nation
|
Team
|
1
|
41
|
Scott Speed
|
USA
|
Subaru Motorsports USA
|
2
|
199
|
Travis Pastrana
|
USA
|
Subaru Motorsports USA
|
3
|
9
|
Kevin Hansen
|
SWE
|
Red Bull Hansen NRX Team
|
4
|
21
|
Timmy Hansen
|
SWE
|
Red Bull Hansen NRX Team
|
5
|
35
|
Fraser McConnell
|
JAM
|
Olsbergs MSE
|
6
|
4
|
Robin Larsson
|
SWE
|
Monster Energy RX Cartel
|
7
|
13
|
Andreas Bakkerud
|
NOR
|
Subaru Motorsports USA
|
8
|
34
|
Tanner Foust
|
USA
|
Dreyer Reinbold Racing
|
9
|
00
|
Steve Arpin
|
CAN
|
GRX Loenbro
|
10
|
23
|
Oliver Eriksson
|
SWE
|
Olsbergs MSE
Supercar Championship Standings:
|
Position
|
Name
|
Nation
|
Team
|
Salt Lake City
|
Minneapolis
|
Total
|
1
|
Timmy Hansen
|
SWE
|
Red Bull Hansen NRX Team
|
51
|
36
|
87
|
2
|
Scott Speed
|
USA
|
Subaru Motorsports USA
|
34
|
53
|
87
|
3
|
Kevin Hansen
|
SWE
|
Red Bull Hansen NRX Team
|
41
|
44
|
85
|
4
|
Travis Pastrana
|
USA
|
Subaru Motorsports USA
|
28
|
47
|
75
|
5
|
Fraser McConnell
|
JAM
|
Olsbergs MSE
|
37
|
31
|
68
|
6
|
Steve Arpin
|
CAN
|
GRX Loenbro
|
47
|
12
|
59
|
7
|
Tanner Foust
|
NOR
|
Dreyer Reinbold Racing
|
16
|
15
|
31
|
8
|
Andreas Bakkerud
|
NOR
|
Subaru Motorsports USA
|
10
|
20
|
30
|
9
|
Robin Larsson
|
SWE
|
Monster Energy RX Cartel
|
|
26
|
26
|
10
|
Oliver Eriksson
|
SWE
|
Olsbergs MSE
|
20
|
5
|
25
|
11
|
Oliver Bennett
|
GBR
|
XCITE Energy Racing
|
1
|
|
1
|
11
|
Liam Doran
|
GBR
|
Monster Energy RX Cartel
|
|
1
|
1
In the final of the NRX Next developmental class, Sage Karam (USA) completed a stunning comeback from seventh place to take the win, becoming the fourth different winner in four rounds of competition. Spun around backwards on the first turn after a frenzied start, Karam thought his chances of making the podium were finished. Nonetheless, he pressed on and worked his way through the field to cross the finish line nine ahead of runner-up George Megennis (USA). Martin Enlund (SWE) followed up his win Saturday with a third-place finish in this contest.
NRX Next Final (Round 4):
|
Finish
|
Car #
|
Name
|
Nation
|
Team
|
1
|
24
|
Sage Karam
|
USA
|
Dreyer Reinbold Racing
|
2
|
9
|
George Megennis
|
USA
|
#YellowSquad
|
3
|
60
|
Martin Enlund
|
SWE
|
Enlunds Motorsport
|
4
|
55
|
Lane Vacala
|
USA
|
Dreyer Reinbold Racing
|
5
|
99
|
Eric Gordon
|
USA
|
Bak 40 Motorsports
|
6
|
36
|
Casper Jansson
|
SWE
|
Enlunds Motorsport
|
7
|
44
|
John Holtger
|
USA
|
Dreyer Reinbold Racing
In a battle of motorsports legends, Tanner Foust (USA) held off Brian Deegan (USA) to take gold in the special Side-By-Side event. It was a back and forth contest, with Foust and Deegan putting on a master class for the crowd. Scottie Lawrence (USA) secured a third-place finish on the podium.
Side-By-Side Final (Round 2):
|
Finish
|
Car #
|
Name
|
Nation
|
1
|
34
|
Tanner Foust
|
USA
|
2
|
38
|
Brian Deegan
|
USA
|
3
|
26
|
Scottie Lawrence
|
USA
|
4
|
48
|
Corry Weller
|
USA
|
5
|
7
|
Jason Luburgh
|
USA
|
6
|
714
|
Andy Ives
|
USA
|
7
|
2
|
Catie Munnings
|
GBR
|
8
|
37
|
Mia Chapman
|
USA
|
9
|
91
|
Kyle Chaney
|
USA
|
10
|
15
|
Andrew Carlson
|
USA
The intense action of Nitro RX heads next to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix, Arizona on November 13 and 14. For nearly four decades, the venue has been a true destination for speed and competition. Now Nitro RX is set to unveil another bold new track that will redefine racing.
To experience Nitro RX’s high-flying action in person, tickets can be purchased at https://www.nitrorallycross.com/calendar. Fans can also watch live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on YouTube worldwide.
2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE
Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona
Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California
Dec. 4-5 // The Firm // North Florida