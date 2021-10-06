Monster Energy Supercross Tickets on Sale Today for all 17 Rounds of the 2022 Season

Feld Entertainment, Inc. announced today that tickets are on sale for all 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Pre-sale begins today at 10 a.m. ET for preferred customers and will run through next Monday, October 11. Tickets will then become available to the public starting on Tuesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. ET and then 10 a.m. in each subsequent time zone. Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVE.com.

The 17-race schedule returns to its traditional weekend routing format as the series visits 15 cities spread across 13 states including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington.

Storylines abound for the 2022 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature what has become an ever-expanding, deep array of talent. Three Supercross champions will be competing for another title – 2x champion Cooper Webb, 2020 champion Eli Tomac and 2018 champion Jason Anderson as both a domestic and international “who’s who” list of competitors vie for their first title – Ken Roczen (Germany), Marvin Musquin (France), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton, all from America.

The first of three Triple Crown events will take place on Saturday, February 5 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., followed by rounds 8 and 13 on Saturday, February 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and Saturday, April 9 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The Triple Crown, three-race format is a break from the traditional one Main Event race format and has become a fan favorite since its inception in 2018.

The 250SX Class will see a return of both reigning champions – Justin Cooper (Western Regional) and Colt Nichols (Eastern Regional), while Australian super-star brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence and Japan’s Jo Shimoda seek their first title.

The Western Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 1 - Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 8 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, March 26 at Lumen Field Round 16 - Denver, Colo. on Saturday, April 30 at Empower Field at Mile High

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 7 - Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, February 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium

St. Louis, Mo. on Saturday, April 9 at the Dome at America’s Center Round 15 - Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday, April 23 at Gillette Stadium

The Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown races will be held on Saturday, April 16 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. (Round 14) and Saturday, May 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (Round 17).

Monster Energy Supercross, The Official Video game 4, released last Spring featured a new track editor feature where gamers can create their own in-game track designs. Milestone, the video game maker, ran a global contest from April through June where the winning prize was to bring one virtual track design to life during the 2022 championship. Round 11 in Indianapolis will be inspired by the winning design from the video game track editor contest.

Round 11 Indianapolis Track Map – featuring Monster Energy Supercross, The Official Video game 4 track editor contest winning submission.

Six Supercross events will also serve as the second and Premiere round of qualifying for the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship. Athletes competing in the 250SX Futures Class will be awarded points towards their pro Supercross license based on their finishing positions at these Premiere qualifying events. For the first-time ever fans will be able to preview the next generation of talent as part of the Saturday Supercross race-day schedule.

Supercross Futures Premiere Qualifying Events:

Round 2 – Oakland, Calif. on Saturday, January 15 at RingCentral Coliseum

The top four athletes from each Premiere qualifying race will advance to the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship where 24 athletes will vie to become the 250SX Futures Class Champion. The Supercross Futures AMA National Championship will take place at Round 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, May 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Kicking off its 23rd year of racing, KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo will return to competition and the 2022 program will feature participants racing aboard KTM’s highly competitive electric KTM SX-E 5 platform, with a fully solar operational semi and set up.

A fan favorite, KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo will take place at 10 rounds culminating in a championship at the finale in Salt Lake City, Utah.

KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo Schedule:

Round 1 - Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 8 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

- Denver, Colo. on Saturday, April 30 at Empower Field at Mile High Round 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, May 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Registration for the 2022 season opens October 15 at KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo - Registration Link.

FanFest is currently planned for all rounds except Minneapolis, Minn. (Round 7) and Detroit, Mich. (Round 10). The expansive outside footprint will feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, sponsor displays, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus the red-carpet styled Ride of Fame.

As the pandemic recovery progresses, Supercross is monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards and is working closely with our venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements. Please monitor the venue website for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change. For details about Supercross Fan Wellness, please go here.