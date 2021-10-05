Love, Moore In Tight ARCA West Title Battle

Bill McAnally Racing drivers Jesse Love and Cole Moore are in a tight battle for the championship as the ARCA Menards Series West heads into its final two races of the season.

The two Northern California drivers will be in familiar territory this week when the circuit visits All American Speedway in Roseville, California on Saturday for the NAPA AutoCare 150 presented by Berco Redwood.

Love, driver of the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry, is from the San Francisco Bay Area in Menlo Park. He raced at the Roseville track while competing in a regional super late model series in 2019. He finished fourth there last year as a rookie in ARCA West, then went on to win the title and became the youngest champion in series history. Love holds a seven-point lead in the championship standings with two races remaining this season.

For Moore, who hails from nearby Granite Bay, All American Speedway is his home track. He won a championship in the Late Model division at the third-mile track last year. He has also competed there in ARCA West, picking up two top-10 finishes in three starts from 2015-2017. Moore – who drives the No. 99 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry – is third in the current ARCA West standings, 14 points behind Love and seven points out of second. In addition, he is second in the battle for the Rookie of the Year title.

A third BMR entry at Roseville will feature Jolynn “JoJo” Wilkinson, who will be making her third series start in the No. 1 Instacoat Premium Products Toyota Camry. She made her series debut with an eighth-place finish at Colorado in July.

All American Speedway is BMR’s home track, with the team’s race shop located just a few miles away. BMR has won nine of 17 series events there since 2008.

Love is gunning for back-to-back series championships, which would match the accomplishments of two previous drivers of the NAPA-sponsored No. 16 – Brendan Gaughan (2000 & 2001) and Todd Gilliland (2016 & 2017).

NAPA AUTO PARTS will have center stage at Roseville. In addition to being the event sponsor, other activation by NAPA will involve a VIP hospitality for 900 guests, pit tours, VIP guest crew members, and rides in BMR’s 2-seater NAPA AUTO PARTS No. 16. NAPA will also have the spotlight as the honorary starter, will give the command to start engines and will present the winning trophy.

BMR PR