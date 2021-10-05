DGR ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: All American Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Fusion Taylor Gray makes his fourth ARCA Menards Series West start of the season on Saturday night at All American (Calif.) Speedway.

The 16-year-old driver has one previous start at All American coming last season. He qualified on the pole and dominated much of the race, leading 116 of the 125 laps. A door-banging battle with Gio Scelzi on the final lap saw Gray go for a spin in turn one and finish the race in seventh.

In three ARCA West races this season, Gray has two consecutive wins, two top-fives and three top-10s with an average finish of 3.7.

As the season begins to wind down, the Ford driver still has a handful of races on his calendar after Roseville including an appearance with the CARS Tour at South Boston (Va.) Speedway, back-to-back races with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, and the ARCA West finale at Phoenix.

Click here for Gray's career statistics.