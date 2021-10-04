Four Champions Crowned in Finale at Delta Speedway

Caden Sarale of Stockton completed his third consecutive sweep of the Super 600 and Non-Wing championships at Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union while Manteca’s Brody Rubio and Visalia’s Jett Barnes also capped title seasons in Saturday’s Championship Night in Stockton. Four Micro Sprint champions were decided on the 1/7th mile dirt oval in Stockton.



Sarale podiumed in both 30-lap features on the night, continuing his strong season. In Super 600, Nikko Panella led the 21-cars in time trials before heat races were split by Mattix Salmon of Fresno, Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule, and Devon Courtner. Lachlan Caunt from New South Wales, Australia started third but was into the top position by lap four. Caunt led the rest of the 30-lap affair for the $500 victory. Sarale started fourth and finished second with seventh starting Logan Trevino steering his No. 7T machine to a third-place finish. Nine-starting Caeden Seele and Courtnier rounded out the top-five. With the championship, Sarale earns not only $1000 but the opportunity to drive for Justyn Cox Racing in a 360 Sprint Car at a future date to be determined.



Non-Wing competition again attracted the largest field of competitors with 23 entries in the pits. Pahule led qualifying during a double-duty effort, while Hagopian Memorial Non-Wing winner Dominic Gorden of Clovis, Austin Stone, and Brentwood’s Robbie Lewis were the heat race winners. Valley Springs’ Dan Mognaga started on the pole position and never relinquished the lead, with the 2011 Non-Wing track champion earning the $500 win. Stone finished second after starting second as well. Sarale advanced to third position to wrap up the series title for $1000 with JJ Loss and Gorden rounding out the top-five finishers of the main event.



Visalia’s Jett Barnes wrapped up his Restricted track championship worth $1000 by taking his sixth win in the 25-lap contest. The $300 win had late stage battling with second in points Colton Key of Fresno. Key finished the main event in second followed by Sacramento’s Austin Wood, 11th starting Lucas Johnson, and Adriana DeMartini. Wood led time trials while 2020 Jr. Sprints champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta and Vito Celli were the heat race winners.



Brody Rubio of Manteca won the Jr. Sprints championship in 2021 on the strength of eight victories. Heat race wins on Saturday went to Rubio and Oakdale’s Hayden Stepps. Tracy’s Levi Osborne would be the top dog in the feature, leading all 20-laps for his first career win which paid $200. Rubio ended the year on a runner-up finish with Stepps, Josiah Vega, and Bradley Anderson rounding out the top-five.



Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union ends the 2021 season with its marquee event. The Turkey Bowl XXI is set for October 29-30 with sponsorship opportunities available to support this outstanding annual tradition.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Financial Center Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Lovotti Air, 22 Metal Works, Van De Pol Petroleum, Kludt Oil, Starr Property Management, Solari’s Backhoe Service, PMP Chassis, Genova Bakery, Hoosier Tire, and Performance Electronics for their support of the 2021 season.



October 2, 2021 Championship Night Delta Speedway



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 9-Lachlan Caunt[3]; 2. 24-Caden Sarale[4]; 3. 7T-Logan Trevino[7]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele[9]; 5. 34-Devon Courtnier[11]; 6. 67-JJ Loss[13]; 7. 88-Austin Torgerson[6]; 8. 73-Nikko Panella[8]; 9. 5-Mattix Salmon[10]; 10. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[15]; 11. 12-Alex Panella[12]; 12. 20-James Andrichuk[17]; 13. 2-Hailey Wood[16]; 14. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[20]; 15. 13H-Brad Hannum[2]; 16. 21-Raio Salmon[5]; 17. 27-Ron Singh[14]; 18. 02-Ashton Torgerson[18]; 19. 91C-Colby Greig[19]; 20. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[1]



NON WING (30 LAPS)

1. 22M-Dan Mognaga[1]; 2. 29-Austin Stone[2]; 3. 32-Caden Sarale[5]; 4. 67-JJ Loss[4]; 5. 10J-Dominic Gorden[3]; 6. 88-Austin Torgerson[7]; 7. 20-Dalton Hill[12]; 8. 85-Robbie Lewis[11]; 9. 5-Mattix Salmon[13]; 10. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[8]; 11. 81T-Tyler Chamorro[18]; 12. 4G-Brian Gilbert[17]; 13. 05R-Brandon Riveira[9]; 14. 9-Colton Jones[16]; 15. 3-Cole Schroeder[10]; 16. 83V-Tim Vaught[14]; 17. 13D-Drew Laeber[23]; 18. 44B-Steve Bettanini[19]; 19. 77-Sage Bordenave[22]; 20. 02-Ashton Torgerson[6]; 21. 28A-Edward Avila[20]; 22. 35W-Nate Wait[15]; 23. 45S-Hayden Saich[21]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 55-Jett Barnes[6]; 2. 63-Colton Key[2]; 3. 2A-Austin Wood[4]; 4. 7J-Lucas Johnson[11]; 5. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[5]; 6. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[7]; 7. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[9]; 8. 5-Kellan Harper[14]; 9. 76-Triton OBrien[10]; 10. 30-Isabel Barnes[3]; 11. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[13]; 12. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[15]; 13. 29V-Vito Celli `[8]; 14. 69-Jordan Mast[12]; 15. 21M-Mickelina Monico[16]; 16. 14-Drake Carter[1]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 9J-Levi Osborne[2]; 2. 25R-Brody Rubio[4]; 3. 98-Hayden Stepps[3]; 4. 75-Josiah Vega[7]; 5. 25A-Bradley Anderson[1]; 6. 96-Briggs Davis[5]; 7. 55X-Maya Mauldin[6]; 8. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[8]; 9. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[9]; 10. 99-Heston Stepps[10]

Delta Speedway PR