Prickett Scores Sixth Wmr Win of 2021 at Adobe Mountain

David Prickett of Fresno made gains on the Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction championship battle on Saturday with a wire-to-wire win at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. Prickett led all 25-laps for his sixth points triumph of the 2021 campaign to close within eight points of Brentwood’s Blake Bower.

Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse and Arizona’s Nathan High split the eight lap heat races for the 13-car field of stock production-powered Midgets. A three car inversion placed Prickett on the pole in Cameron Beard’s No. 24 entry. Hawse started outside pole on the 1/5th mile dirt oval.

High passed Hawse for second but Hawse was able to retake the position in the final laps for a career-best effort. High finished third followed by Santa Paula, Calif.’s Megan Moorhead. Tyler Rodriguez earned his series best result with a fifth-place finish as well.

Western Midget Racing returns to California this weekend for its final 2021 engagement at Petaluma Speedway.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

October 2, 2021 – Adobe Mountain Speedway (Glendale, Ariz.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 20 Kyle Hawse; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 3AZ Nathan High

FEATURE (25 laps) – 1. 24 David Prickett [1]; 2. 20 Kyle Hawse [2]; 3. 3AZ Nathan High [3]; 4. 20w Megan Moorhead [5]; 5. 55 Tyler Rodriguez [4]; 6. 22q Rocky Silva [8]; 7. 74 Greg Jewett [9]; 8. 5 Drake Edwards [6]; 10. 31 Todd Hawse [10]; 11. 7 Ashton Corey [11]; 12. 29a Cory Brown [7]; 13. 57 Kyle Huttenhow [12]

NEXT RACE: October 9 Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, Calif.)

WMR PR