Pursley Leads Kofoid in KKM Toyota 1-2 In POWRi At Sweet Springs

Daison Pursley led all 30 laps with Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate Buddy Kofoid finishing second in the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League’s Fall Brawl at the Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Saturday. Toyota drivers also finished one-two at Sweet Springs on Friday.

The win is Pursley’s fourth in POWRi competition this season and the 25th for a Toyota-powered driver in 2021.

Starting from the pole, Pursley took the lead at the green flag ahead of teammate Kaylee Bryson with Kofoid running third. After a caution on lap three, Kofoid would move past Bryson for second and the two leaders would run that way for the remainder of the night.

Kofoid would stay right with Pursley throughout as the race was interrupted by a steady stream of caution flags with a total of eight for the night.

Kofoid’s best opportunity came on lap 14 when he was able to get past Pursley for the lead, but the yellow would wave, reverting the field back to the standings of the previous lap.

After that, Kofoid remained a threat, but was never able to move past the leader. Behind them, a fierce battle for third ensued between Bryant Wiedeman and Andrew Felker. The two traded the position at the flag stand three times in the last eight laps. In the end, it was Felker who would claim the third position behind Pursley and Kofoid, with Wiedeman finishing fourth to give KKM three of the top four positions on the night.

Three more Toyota drivers earned top-10 finishes with Chance Crum placing sixth, while Cannon McIntosh was eighth and Brenham Crouch came home in ninth.

Wiedeman stretched out his championship lead to 150 points over Brent Crews, who placed 14th after an early incident. Five races remain in the 2021 season.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is off next weekend before returning for an Oklahoma triple-header, kicking off October 14 at Port City Raceway in Tulsa

Toyota-Powered Drivers POWRi Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Saturday Results

Daison Pursley – 1st

Buddy Kofoid – 2nd

Bryant Wiedeman – 4th

Chance Crum – 6th

Cannon McIntosh – 8th

Brenham Crouch – 9th

Kaylee Bryson – 13th

Brent Crews – 14th

Cade Lewis – 17th

Taylor Reimer – 20th

TRD PR