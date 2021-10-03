DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Salem Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion Start: 2nd Finish: 11th Taylor Gray qualified second for the 200-lap event at Salem Speedway. He maintained position for the opening 36 laps before he fell to third. He pitted from fourth on lap 63 to try and tighten the car up.

After restarting 12th, he quickly advanced three positions to ninth. However, with 10 laps to go the right rear tire began to come apart which forced the young driver to slow down significantly to make it to the stage break. He lost one lap on lap 92 and a subsequent lap on lap 98.

The team pitted from 11th at the competition pit break on lap 101 for four fresh tires and fuel. With being trapped two laps down, the Ripper Coffee Fusion was only able to gain one spot to 10th during the second stint of the race.

Caution flag waved again on lap 150 for the second pit break. Gray came down pit road to replace right side tires for the final 50 laps.

On the restart, the Ford driver moved up to the ninth position and ran there for much of the final stage before being passed with six laps to go. He ultimately crossed the finish line after 200 laps in 11th.