Toyota driver Ty Gibbs wins first ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown Championship

Camry driver Ty Gibbs earned his first-career ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown Championship with a runner-up finish at Indiana’s Salem Speedway on Saturday evening. The Sioux Chief Showdown is a 10-race championship within the 20-race national ARCA Menards Series schedule.

Gibbs, who celebrates his 19th birthday on Monday, has put together a dominating performance in the Showdown – scoring six victories in the 10-race tour, with top-five finishes in every race. Gibbs came into the finale with a 17-point advantage in the standings over fellow Toyota driver Corey Heim and was able to drive to the title.

“Ty has had an incredible season across multiple racing platforms,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports and Assets, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “His domination in wins, top-five finishes and laps led demonstrates the talent he has at such a young age, and we are excited to see how he continues to grow in his racing career while driving Toyotas.”

It is Toyota’s first Sioux Chief Showdown title in its second season of existence. With Gibbs and Heim’s success and 16-year-old Jesse Love’s season-closing victory at Salem Speedway on Saturday evening, Toyota won nine of the 10 races on the schedule. It is the second ARCA title for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) this season. Fellow Toyota driver Sammy Smith clinched the ARCA Menards Series East title with a second-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16.

