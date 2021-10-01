Brody Roa Takes Fifth in Glenn Howard Memorial – Heads to Arizona This Saturday

Brody Roa posted another top five finish when he placed fifth in last Saturday night's “Glenn Howard Memorial” at Perris Auto Speedway. This Saturday sees the veteran driver and his team off to Arizona for the “Hall of Fame Classic” at the Arizona Speedway.

Saturday’s finish gave Roa 10 top five finishes in the first 14-races in 2021. That sounds good, but the driver expects more. Of his 10 top five finishes, nine have been top threes. Included in those were two wins at Perris Auto Speedway.

Last Saturday, the Garden Grove, California driver qualified third fastest when he blazed around the famous half-mile clay oval in a time of 16.369. He started sixth and finished fourth in the third 10-lap heat race of the night. That put him in the fifth starting spot for the 30-lap main event. The “Pride of Garden Grove” was never worse than sixth in the main event and he came home fifth on a night when there was very little passing in front or behind him.

This Saturday, Roa and the crew will aim their rig for the Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley for the annual “Hall of Fame Classic.” It will be the first time for Roa at the track south of Phoenix since last November. The race pays $4,000.00 to win and it will be a warmup for November’s “Western World Championships.”

Going into the race in the “Copper State,” Roa, 30, is still second in the USAC/CRA championship point standings. While he is second, he is only 67-points out of first place and he is 102-points in front of the third-place driver. With seven races left in the 2021 campaign, there is still a lot of time and a lot of points available.

For those who wish to cheer for Roa in person at Saturday’s race in the “Copper State,” Arizona Speedway is located at 48700 N. Ironwood Road, San Tan Valley, AZ (85140). Spectator gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Fans can get more information at the track’s website at https://www.arizonaspeedway.net/ or from the office by calling (480) 926-6688.

Like always, Roa and the crew will have shirts available for fans in the pits after the last race of the night.

Fans who would like to purchase Brody Roa merchandise, but who cannot attend a race, can check out the online store that is packed with great items including t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, beanies, baby onesies, plush blankets, jigsaw puzzles, stickers, notebooks, tote bags, wine tumblers, mugs, bandana pet collars and more.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, Inland Rigging, ALR Virtual Services, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout the year, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release. You can also contact him if you would like to put him in your car in a USAC National Series race when his west coast schedule permits.

To view Roa's online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/. To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and "like" its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

