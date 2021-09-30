Progressive AFT and Tribute to the Troops to Honor Veterans and Gold Star Family at Charlotte Half-Mile

Progressive American Flat Track proudly announced today an event partnership with the nonprofit foundation Tribute to the Troops to honor the memory of a fallen veteran at its October 8 Honda Charlotte Half-Mile event at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Tribute To The Troops was founded by U.S. Army Veteran, singer-songwriter-philanthropist, Rockie Lynne, in 2004 with a mission to bring comfort to the families of fallen soldiers and to honor their sacrifices.

During the Honda Charlotte Half-Mile event, at 5:45 p.m. ET in the fan zone area, Tribute to the Troops will perform a special presentation for the family of Gunnery Sgt. Michael Scott McQueeney, honoring the life of this hero who bravely served his country in the US Marine Corps.

“For 18 years, Tribute To The Troops has been paying tribute to the families of our fallen," said Lynne. "We are excited to be able to honor the family of Gunnery Sgt Michael Scott McQueeney at this event. We know that the fans of Progressive AFT are true patriots and will enjoy being part of honoring this American hero’s family.”

The organization's founder will also serve as the event's national anthem singer during Opening Ceremonies at 7:00 p.m. ET.

For more information on Tribute to the Troops, their involvement in the Honda Charlotte Half-Mile and ways to contribute to the cause, visit https://www.tributetothetroops.org.

Tickets for the epic finale Honda Charlotte Half-Mile at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, October 8 are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3325/#selectTickets. As always, veterans and first responders receive a discount on GA tickets with valid GovX registration.

For those viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

For more information, please visit http://www.americanflattrack.com.

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.