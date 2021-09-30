Progressive AFT and All Kids Bike Team Up to Bring Learn-To-Ride Program to Charlotte-Area Kindergarteners

Progressive American Flat Track proudly announced today that the series will be teaming up with the nonprofit All Kids Bike to help teach hundreds of kids to ride by placing a learn-to-ride program into a Charlotte-area elementary school.

On the morning of October 7, Progressive AFT staff, All Kids Bike staff, and AFT stars Cory Texter and Johnny Lewis will be building bikes and delivering the program to the Parkside Elementary School kindergarten PE class.

At Friday's Honda Charlotte Half-Mile event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a highlight video of the bike build and school delivery will be featured on the livestream and at-track jumbotron.

As part of the Friday night race program, there will be an opportunity for older students who already know how to ride to come ride their bicycles in the infield of the racetrack in front of the fans.

This “Next Generation – Bicycle Ride” will happen at 6:20 p.m. ET, just before Opening Ceremonies. This bicycle ride opportunity is limited to the first 100 registrants. Terrain may be challenging and kids must be proficient bicyclists to participate.

One free adult ticket is available with each registered young rider and must be picked up at Will Call by 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 8. Registration is available at:

www.AllKidsBike.org/next-generation-bicycle-ride.

To learn more about All Kids Bike, visit www.allkidsbike.org.

Tickets for the epic finale Honda Charlotte Half-Mile at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday, October 8 are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3325/#selectTickets.

For those viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

For more information, please visit http://www.americanflattrack.com.

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.