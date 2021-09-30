Ten Finalists Selected for Inaugural IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) today announced that 10 finalists have been selected to vie for the inaugural IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship.

Four women and six men were selected from 35 applicants to contend for the scholarship worth upwards of a quarter million dollars in value toward a full season of competition in either the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge or IMSA Prototype Challenge next year. The inaugural recipient of the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship will be named during Motul Petit Le Mans week at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

“The response we received after announcing the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship in August was fantastic,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “There were so many talented applicants, and it was extraordinarily difficult to select our 10 finalists. It will be even more difficult to choose one recipient, as all of our finalists have what it takes to succeed long term in IMSA.”

To be eligible for the scholarship that was introduced on Aug. 10, drivers must have a strong desire to compete in IMSA, outstanding previous race results and/or proven on-track potential in junior racing categories and the ability to build a compelling business plan for securing the remaining funding needed to compete in a full season in 2022.

The IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship recipient will receive substantial support from IMSA and partners such as Michelin, VP Racing Fuels, OMP, RECARO and LAT Photo USA in 2022. Some scholarship benefits will extend toward a second season for the recipient in 2023.

2022 IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship Finalists (in alphabetical order):