Advance discount tickets to Saturday's Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Salem Speedway available at southern Indiana Menards locations

The final short track race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season is on tap this Saturday night at Salem Speedway, and fans who wish to attend the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 can still purchase advance discount tickets at 14 Indianapolis, Louisville, and southern Indiana-area Menards locations.

Ty Gibbs leads the ARCA Menards Series charge into Salem, leading not only the overall championship standings, but the Sioux Chief Showdown standings as well. Gibbs has scored a whopping ten series wins in 2021, seven of which were also part of the Showdown.

Gibbs, the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Joe Gibbs, leads the ARCA Menards Series standings by 26 points over Corey Heim. Heim, driving for 1987 and 1991 ARCA Menards Series champion Bill Venturini’s family-owned team, has himself scored six victories on the season, including wins at Daytona and Talladega.

Gibbs and Heim will carry on their season-long battle for the championship but will also have to deal with two young hotshoes who have etched their name into the record books this season. Fifteen-year-old Landed Lewis, who won at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in just his second series start, and five-time USAC Silver Crown Series champion Kody Swanson, who won that series’ race at Salem in 2020, will both be in the field on Saturday night.

The 200-lap main event will be preceded by a 50-lap feature race for the Salem Speedway Great American Stocks.

Fans are encouraged to visit Menards locations in Avon, Camby, Fishers, Greenwood, Indianapolis, Evansville, Princeton, Bloomington, Columbus, and Jeffersonville in Indiana, and Elizabethtown, Louisville, and Owensboro in Kentucky to purchase advance discount tickets. Adult tickets are just $20, a savings of $10 off the race day price at the gate.

For complete event information, please visit ARCARacing.com. For ticket and camping information, please visit TrackEnterprises.com.

