Kody Swanson Selected to Drive for GMS Racing's ARCA Program at Salem Speedway

GMS Racing is proud to welcome five-time USAC Silver Crown Series champion Kody Swanson to the No. 21 ARCA Chevrolet for a one-race deal at the series' next event at Salem Speedway this Saturday.

Swanson, an accomplished racer who has a total of 33 USAC Silver Crown wins in his career, has competed in various disciplines of asphalt open-wheel motorsports, including sprint cars and midgets. In 2020, Swanson also competed in two Road to Indy races, winning an Indy Pro 2000 race at Lucas Oil Raceway in his first start.

Always willing to jump in a different style of race car, Kody Swanson became noticed by many during the Camping World SRX Series race at Eldora Speedway in June, where he fought Tony Stewart for the win. Though he came short of the victory with a second place finish, his efforts caught the attention of GMS Racing President Mike Beam, who served as his celebrity crew chief during the event.

"I am really excited and grateful to have an opportunity to race with GMS Racing, and to continue pursuing different avenues with my career. This whole deal started with the opportunity to compete in the SRX Series earlier this year. I was invited to race at Eldora Speedway as the Local All-Star for the event, and that was where I met Mike Beam. We were paired together by the series, and he would be my crew chief for the race. I felt like we got along really well, and worked together with the same intensity, both willing to put in the extra effort and what it takes to win. We ended up just one spot short that night, but it started a conversation and relationship that has led to an opportunity like this," said the driver from Zionsville, IN.

While Swanson is relatively new to stock cars, he does have some solid experience behind the wheel, including one ARCA Menards Series start at Iowa Speedway, where he finished eighth in his debut last season for then team owner, Chad Bryant. After the ARCA race, Bryant, who currently serves as crew chief of the No. 21 GMS Racing ARCA team, fielded Swanson in four late model stock races at Hickory Motor Speedway, in which Swanson finished as high as second. Earlier this year, Swanson made his pro late model debut, winning the 2021 World Series of Asphalt and track championship at New Smyrna Speedway.

"Another person who I met a few years ago, and has been trying to help me get into new types of cars, is Chad Bryant. Last year, I made my first ARCA series start in one of his cars, and even made a few starts in his Late Model Stock at Hickory. After that SRX race this year, he and Mike have been working hard to help make this happen for me, and I'm really thankful to have this chance."

Kody Swanson is no stranger to Salem Speedway, as he has a record five consecutive wins in the James/O'Connor Memorial Silver Crown race at the track, along with the track record lap time in a Silver Crown car. In 2021, Kody made his debut with the ARCA/CRA Super Series at Salem, setting the fast time and winning in his first start.

"I'm looking forward to going to Salem Speedway. I have never driven an ARCA car there before, but I'm encouraged to have had some experience there with the USAC Silver Crown series, and the ARCA/CRA Super series. I hope that I'm able to adapt well enough to these new cars to do a good job, and run well for the team this weekend. I am grateful for the opportunity and look to make the most out of it. Thank you to Maury Gallagher and Mike Beam for making this happen, and to my sponsors GMS Fabrication, Harvest Supply, Inc., Rosewood Machine & Tool, Radio Hospital, and Lyons Transportation for supporting me."

The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 from Salem Speedway will take place on Saturday, October 2nd. Fans can watch the race live on MAVTV or live stream it on TrackPass at 8:00 PM ET. For live updates through the race, follow along on the team's Twitter handle, @GMSRacingLLC.

GMS Racing PR