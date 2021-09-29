ARCA winner Landen Lewis returns to competition at Salem Speedway

|
|
Team owner and former ARCA championship crew chief Rette is excited for the opportunity to call the shots for Lewis again.
“I’m so proud of Landen and what he has accomplished in a short amount of time,” sounded Rette.
“As he matures and continues to develop his craft, he is going to mold into an even better race car driver.
“He showcased an inkling of his potential with the victory at DuQuoin and I think he has the potential to duplicate that again on Saturday night. It is not going to be easy, but we are ready to deliver again!”
“We look forward to the opportunity to put Rette Jones Racing in Victory Lane for the third time in 2021.”
In addition to 19th Green and Plants Dire ct Nursery and Garden Center, Blankenship Roofing, Quality Auto Body & Collision, Touch of Glass INC., Coastal Carpet, Hall’s, Joette Walters Lee (Sea Coast Advantage), Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Joe Ryan Race Cars, Jones Group Demolition and Abatement, JRi Shocks, Simpson, Skyline Sign and Team Hornaday join the team as partners this weekend.
RJR is co-owned by Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones.
For more on Landen Lewis, please visit, like him on Facebook (Landen Lewis Motorsports) and follow him on Instagram (@lrlewis99) and Twitter (@landenlewis99).
For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@RetteJones30).
The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 (200 laps | 100 miles) is the 19th of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. A forty-five minute practice is set from 3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is slated for an hour and a half later at 5:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on MAVTV beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (ET).
