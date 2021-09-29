Wednesday, Sep 29

ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Salem Speedway

ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Salem Speedway
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion

  • Gray enters Salem Speedway for his first career appearance at the track and 11th race of the ARCA Menards Series season.
  • Last Thursday night, the Ford driver earned his second straight victory with the ARCA Menards Series West at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He led 123 laps and took the lead for the final time on lap 72 en route to this third career West Series win.
  • On tracks less than one mile in length with the ARCA Menards Series, Gray has 11 top-fives and 13 top-10s in 14 starts.
  • Since returning from injury in July, the 16-year-old pilot and his crew chief Chad Johnston have been incredibly consistent with the national series racking up eight top-fives and finishing no worse than seventh in nine races.
Jean-Philippe Bergeron, No. 46 Prolon Ford Fusion

  • Jean-Philippe "Bergy" Bergeron will make his debut with DGR on Saturday evening at Salem Speedway. It was announced on Monday that the Canadian driver will run three races for the team.
  • In addition to Salem, the Canadian driver will compete at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on October 23 with the ARCA Menards Series, as well as Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 6 with the ARCA Menards Series West.
  • Bergeron will work with crew chief Derek Smith for his first race. Smith has called 15 ARCA races this season with Thad Moffitt, one with Taylor Gray and five with Joey Iest.
  • Bergeron will carry support from multiple partners for his foray into ARCA. Partners include Festidrag Development, Aviation NETWorX, Aero Skills Tournament, Prolon Controls, JCPerreault, Technoflex, NeuroVision, CTSR, Hamel Honda, Rousseau Metal, Silverwax, Hipertech, Groupe GBI, Globocam, Permatex and Festidrag.TV.

