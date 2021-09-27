Hansen Wins Supercar Gold at Nitro Rallycross' First Stop

After two days of high adrenaline racing, the first stop on Nitro Rallycross’ inaugural series culminated with a pair of action packed finals. In the Supercar class, Timmy Hansen (SWE) took first while George Megennis (USA) won in the NRX Next final held Sunday at Utah Motorsports Campus.

Hansen advanced to the high stakes Supercar final, where he had to face off against Rallycross’ heavy-hitters, including Travis Pastrana, Tanner Foust and Scott Speed. The competition was fierce, and three cars – Foust’s, Andreas Bakkerud’s and Oliver Eriksson’s – were unable to finish. Hansen had to overcome technical challenges of his own as well: an oil issue earlier in the day nearly took him out of action. But Hansen kept his cool under pressure and piloted his Red Bull Peugeot 208 NRX to win by nearly six seconds.

Hansen reclaimed his Nitro RX crown, having won its 2018 debut as a one-off race. This also was a double podium for the Hansen family: Timmy’s brother Kevin (SWE), himself a Nitro RX winner in 2019, took third place in his own Red Bull Peugeot 208 NRX. Steve Arpin (CAN) placed second in his HempFusion Hyundai i20.

“It was just unreal, I love this racetrack,” Timmy Hansen said afterwards. “It’s been such a great event… I’m so happy right now.” Arpin added, , “That is the most amazing race that I’ve ever been a part of.”

Nitro RX - SuperCar Final:

# Bib Name Nation Laps Best Time Diff 1 21 Timmy Hansen SWE 6 4 6:00.387 -5.984 2 00 Steve Arpin CAN 6 2 6:06.371 +5.984 3 9 Kevin Hansen SWE 6 5 6:11.696 +11.309 4 35 Fraser McConnell JAM 6 2 6:25.629 +25.242 5 41 Scott Speed USA 6 6 6:28.762 +28.375 6 199 Travis Pastrana USA 6 3 6:28.762 +28.375 13 Andreas Bakkerud NOR 0 0 DNF 34 Tanner Foust USA 0 0 DNF 16 Oliver Eriksson SWE 0 0 DNF

Timmy and Kevin Hansen had ties to the NRX Next field as well. George Megennis (USA) won in the second of two NRX Next rounds driving for the brothers’ #YellowSquad team. Megennis bested Martin Enlund (SWE) and Caspoer Jansson (SWE), both of whom made the podium in Friday’s NRX

Next final.

NRX Next Final (Round Two):

# Bib Name Nation Laps Best Time Diff 1 9 George Megennis USA 6 4 6:27.844 -2.028 2 60 Martin Enlund SWE 6 2 6:29.872 +2.028 3 36 Casper Jansson SWE 6 3 6:37.825 +9.981 4 55 Lane Vacala USA 6 5 6:42.274 +14.430 5 24 Sage Karam USA 6 4 6:48.375 +20.531 6 99 Eric Gordon USA 6 4 6:56.872 +29.028 52 Simon Olofsoon SWE 0 0 DNF

Next on the Nitro RX itinerary is ERX Motor Park near Minneapolis, Minnesota next weekend on October 2 and 3. Timmy Hansen and George Megennis will look to build on their early momentum, while Pastrana, Foust, Speed and the rest of the Supercar field, look to shake off today’s results and get back on the podium.

Nitro Rallycross’ inaugural 2021 series features 10 teams across seven car manufacturers – Audi, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, MINI, Peugeot and Subaru. A total of 21 drivers from five countries will continue to compete for the 2021 Nitro Rallycross crown through four more stops across the United States this year.

2021 NITRO RALLYCROSS SCHEDULE

Oct. 2-3 // ERX Motor Park // Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nov. 13-14 // Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park // Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 20-21 // Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

Dec. 4-5 // The Firm // North Florida