News on Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall Indoor Auto Racing

The Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Racing Fuels will return to Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday and Saturday January 28th and 29th in 2022.

Racing at the annual NAPA Know How Weekend will again include triple 20 qualifiers for the headline TQ (Three Quarter) Midgets on Friday night followed by the 40 lap Gambler’s Classic on Saturday. The wild and crazy Slingshots and darty Champ Karts will make up the tripleheader programs. A closed to the public practice night will again be held on Thursday evening January 27.

Tickets for the Atlantic City Indoor races will go on sale Thursday, October 14th. Tickets will be available in a range of different prices through Ticketmaster, the Boardwalk Hall Box Office or the Area Auto Racing News office at 609-888-3618 weekdays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Those who had purchased 2020 tickets through AARN will be notified by mail when they can obtain those same seats prior to the October 14 general sale offering.

New for 2022 will be an expanded reserved seating option in Atlantic City. Upper reserved seating has been expanded to include all of sections 209 through 217. General admission seats will be still be available in sections 202-208 and 218-225 for those wishing to purchase those tickets or holding a pit pass.

“The upper level seats in the corner in Atlantic City offer some of the best views of the track, this change will allow people the option to secure their favorite seat in advance,” stated Len Sammons.

After Covid cancelations last year, the Indoor Auto Racing Series is ready to roar back into action in 2022 with three race dates currently confirmed.

TQ Midget race cars will headline all the programs with high speed excitement competing on speedways set up on the concrete floors of the arenas. The Slingshots and Champ Karts will make up all three of the tripleheader programs.

Right after the first of the year the PPL Center in Allentown, PA will host the return of the series sponsored by Ironton Internet & Telephone on Friday and Saturday, January 7-8, 2022.

An on sale date for the Allentown race tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2022 series finale will again be in Syracuse at the Expo Center located on the grounds of the New York State Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, March 11-12, 2022.

“It was great to hear from so many dedicated racers and fans that so dearly missed last winter’s Indoor Racing Series because of the Covid restrictions that forced their cancelation,” said Sammons.

“The events have become much more than just a race, but a gathering of friends who share the same love of the sport and great competition and from all those we’ve heard from each are eager to get to winter Indoor Auto Racing.”

In 2020, Erick Rudolph and Ryan Flores were the TQ Midget feature winners inside PPL Center. Andy Jankowiak won the 2020 Gambler’s Classic in Boardwalk Hall with Doug Stearly (Champ Karts) and Scott Neary (Slingshots) winning their class features.

The 2020 Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled by VP Race Fuels championship series season also ended prematurely when the climactic March races inside the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center were cancelled at the very start of the pandemic after the indoor speedway had been erected by officials. Jankowiak was crowned the champion.

The Cure Insurance Arena East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals held in Trenton, NJ, has not yet been scheduled for 2022.

Corporate sponsorship packages to fit every budget and group sales information are available for all events. For information, email Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call him at 609-888-3616.

Information including host hotels for each event is available at indoorautoracing.com.

AARN PR