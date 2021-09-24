Busy Open Wheel Driver Jeff Dyer Headed to Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday

After contesting three main events in 24 hours last weekend in Bakersfield, Jeff Dyer will return to action this Saturday night, September 25th, in the “13th Annual Glenn Howard Memorial” at Perris Auto Speedway. It will be his fifth 2021 start in the toughest 410 traditional sprint car series west of the Mississippi.

The last time the Yucca Valley, California driver raced in the USAC/CRA Series was last month on the same Perris half mile clay oval he will be competing on this Saturday. At that event, Dyer debuted a deep blue #39 car that combined his ITI Chassis with Cal Smith’s RC Performance 410 engine. The new combination proved to be much more comfortable than the old car and reacts totally different in the corners. Dyer looked a lot more confident in the ride and steered to a 12th place finish in the “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night” 30-lap main event. It equaled his best USAC/CRA finish of the 2021 campaign. As he becomes more acclimated to the car, a top 10 finish is on the horizon.

Jeff Dyer wheels his new chassis engine package at Perris Auto Speedway last month. Doug Allen Photo.

Dyer’s busy weekend in Bakersfield started out last Saturday at the Bakersfield Speedway for round #3 of the “Civil War Series” matching the California Lightning Sprint Car Series drivers versus those from Northern California’s Bay Cities Racing Association. Things went well all night long for the veteran driver beginning in qualifying when he timed in fifth fastest in the 24-car field. He followed that up with a fourth-place finish in his heat race. That put him on the outside of the second row for the 25-lap main event. From there, Dyer advanced two spots forward and equaled his previous season best finish in June at Ventura when he also came home in second.

Twenty-four hours later he journeyed across town to The Dirt Track At Kern County Raceway Park where he not only raced with the California Lightning Sprint Cars, but also with the USAC West Coast Series Sprints. In the CLS portion of the show, he qualified two positions better than Saturday when he timed in third with a lap of 15.200. On a track that was extremely hard to pass on and with a car that wanted to bike, Dyer ended up with a disappointing seventh place finish in the main.

On the USAC West Coast 360 side of the program, Dyer drove the Tim Bell #29. Unfortunately, the car was plagued by brake issues all night long and he placed ninth in the main event.

Dyer would like to thank the entire Bell family and crew for Sunday night’s opportunity. He also wants to thank Schaeffer Oil, Industrial Finishes, American Fabrication, Hydraulic Controls, and Simpson Racing Products for sponsoring the car that supports the Chung Miracle Network via its racing endeavors.

Dyer will be available to meet all the fans at Perris during Saturdays on track autograph and kids candy giveaway session at intermission and in the pits after the final race.

For fans headed to Perris Auto Speedway for Saturday night’s race, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the first race will be at 7:00. Tickets will be available at the track on Saturday. For those who wish, tickets can be purchased online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the phone number is (951)940-0134.

Throughout the 2021 campaign, Dyer will be racing in memory of his grandfather, Glenn Sels.

Dyer Motorsports would like to thank the following for making the 2021 USAC/CRA and California Lightning Sprint Car Series racing seasons possible. Glenn Sels Engineering, Cal Smith Racing, John Springstead Racing, Say No To Drugs, T Shirts By Timeless, Specialty Fasteners, Justice Brothers, LDS Investigations, Hair Cuts by Susie, Darrien Racing, Amsoil, Dependable Machines, Tucker Racing, JC Auto and Repair, Homeland Hearth, Schweitzer Racing and Crutchfield Race Engines. If you would like to be a part of the team in 2021, call or send an Email to the contact information at the top of this page.

Dyer Motorsports PR