Trent Williams Takes on the Usac/Cra Sprint Cars at Perris Auto Speedway Saturday Night

Hesperia, California’s Trent Williams will continue his 2021 gypsy style sprint car season this Saturday night when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series visits Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway for the “13th Annual Glenn Howard Memorial.” In his first eight races in 2021, Williams has run under the competition banner of five different sanctioning bodies.

A Cal State Fullerton graduate with a degree in marketing, Williams comes into Saturday’s race after recording an impressive third-place finish in the Central Arizona Sprint Car Series in Casa Grande on September 5th. It was his third top five finish in his last four races. It could have been four top five finishes in four races, but he was gathered up in someone else’s mess while lapping cars the night before.

While he has been running near the front in his past four races, Williams hopes to improve on his two previous 2021 performances in the USAC/CRA Series at Perris. His best finish in the series came on April 24th when he finished 11th, but the next time he appeared at the famous Riverside County half mile clay oval on May 22nd, he finished in the 22nd position. On the bright side, he did sandwich a victory at an open comp. show at the Barona Speedway between the two Perris races.

Fans can meet the fan friendly driver on the front straightaway at intermission on Saturday during the on track autograph and candy giveaway session. After the final race, Williams will be available in the pits to again talk with fans, sign autographs and have kids sit in his racecar.

Williams will stay busy in the cockpit after Saturday’s race. One week later, he will journey south to the ¼ mile Barona Speedway to shoot for his second win at the track this year.

Last Sunday afternoon, Williams was one of Dave Stall’s guests on “The Racer Radio Show” out of San Diego. The conversation was on the young driver’s career and this week’s race at Perris Auto Speedway. A replay of the show is available at the following link http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radio21/RACERRADIO210919.mp3.

For fans who want to see Saturday’s race in person, the Perris Auto Speedway spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the first race will start at 7:00. There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the track on Saturday. For those who would rather order advance tickets online, the link to use is https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris (92571). The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

Williams would like to thank the following marketing partners for making it possible to run his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V in the 2021 season. Victory Boys Performance, Motul, NGK Spark Plugs and Sorrento Homes. If you or your business would like to be a part of the Cal State Fullerton marketing graduate’s racing team, please call (760) 780-8782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

