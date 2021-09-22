Wednesday, Sep 22

Gonzalez speeds away from Castellana to win DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway

Racing News
Wednesday, Sep 22 20
Gonzalez speeds away from Castellana to win DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway
 Points leader Jose Gonzalez continued to roll in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service, as he drove past Mike Castellana in the final round of the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.
 
It was the eighth of 11 events during the 2021 E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service season.
 
In a thrilling final round, Gonzalez and Castellana left the starting line with identical .011 reaction times, but Gonzalez had the advantage at the finish line in his ProCharger-powered Q80 Camaro with his run of 5.792-seconds at 248.29 mph. Gonzalez picked up his fourth win in five races and his fifth victory of the year as he moves closer to clinching his first world championship in the class.
 
“This track owed me one after the accident in April,” said Gonzalez, who has seven career wins in the class. “I’ve just got to thank my team. I’m doing the easy job and they’re doing the rest, and they’re making me really comfortable in the car. All the credit goes to them.”
 
Gonzalez, who qualified third, beat Mike Salinas, Brandon Snider and Indy winner Jeffrey Baker to reach the final round. With the victory, Gonzalez extended his points lead to 135 points over Snider with three races remaining in the season.
 
Castellana beat Chad Green, Jerico Balduf and Doug Winters to reach the final round for the first time this season and the 23rd time in his career. Castellana ran 5.828 at 245.40 in the championship round.
 
The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service returns to action Sept. 24-26 as part of the NHRA Midwest Nationals at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis.

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Bakchis wins dramatic Formula DRIFT PRO Round 7 on Streets of Long Beach Kirkwood Perfect in Indy Lights Sweep at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.