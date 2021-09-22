NEW! Episode 2 Red Bull Imagination - Most Insane Lines Ever!

Red Bull Imagination Episode 2 just dropped and this time around, you are going to see riders hit whips, lines and jumps that literally left them speechless at time. There was no shortage of riders pushing and challenging their skillset and creative ability all week long. Think riders hitting jumps bigger than they’ve ever hit before - 150’ elevator (titled “Big Kahuna” on the course).
Episode 2: Riders Go Off At Red Bull Imagination 2021 Practice Sessions
The full rider field of freeride motocross and motocross legends made it to Kansas for Red Bull Imagination 2021 and Tyler Bereman unleashed the riders on the gargantuan course for three days of ultimate session-ing. All 12 riders spent hours on the course delivering next-level riding and carving some of the most creative lines ever seen in freeride motocross. Red Bull Imagination continues to push the sport into unchartered territories, providing opportunities simply unavailable anywhere else.
