Wednesday, Sep 22

NEW! Episode 2 Red Bull Imagination - Most Insane Lines Ever!

Racing News
Wednesday, Sep 22 25
NEW! Episode 2 Red Bull Imagination - Most Insane Lines Ever!

Red Bull Imagination Episode 2 just dropped and this time around, you are going to see riders hit whips, lines and jumps that literally left them speechless at time. There was no shortage of riders pushing and challenging their skillset and creative ability all week long. Think riders hitting jumps bigger than they’ve ever hit before - 150’ elevator (titled “Big Kahuna” on the course).

 Episode 2: Riders Go Off At Red Bull Imagination 2021 Practice Sessions

The full rider field of freeride motocross and motocross legends made it to Kansas for Red Bull Imagination 2021 and Tyler Bereman unleashed the riders on the gargantuan course for three days of ultimate session-ing. All 12 riders spent hours on the course delivering next-level riding and carving some of the most creative lines ever seen in freeride motocross. Red Bull Imagination continues to push the sport into unchartered territories, providing opportunities simply unavailable anywhere else.  

 

<"

;

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Return to Long Beach Sets Stage for GTD Title Charge Smooth Sailing: Cadillac Looking to Glide over Long Beach Bumps »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.