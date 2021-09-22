Streaming Motorsports Channel MAVTV Select Now Available on Pluto TV

Pluto TV is the leading free streaming television platform with a wide range of content spanning categories in movies and television, sports, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, kids and more along with thousands of on-demand titles. The streaming service has partnered with nearly 400 media companies globally since its inception in 2013 and offers viewers a wide range of genres along with a growing list of live linear channels which now includes MAVTV Select. The Emmy® award-winning streaming service can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices all for free.



“MAVTV Select is thrilled to join Pluto TV’s diverse line-up of channels as the streaming service’s leading option for motorsports entertainment,” said Ed Niemi, Senior Vice President of MAVTV Motorsports Network. “This new partnership with Pluto TV allows MAVTV Select to provide automotive fans of all ages with 24/7 access to adrenaline-pumping racing and automotive reality shows, including hundreds of live races, behind-the-scenes content and more!”



MAVTV Select is MAVTV’s response to the high demand for quality motorsports racing and automotive content available on streaming platforms today. As a 24/7 channel dedicated exclusively to motorsports, MAVTV Select will feature programming from Lucas Oil Studios, various racing organizations, car build shows and much more. Effective immediately, Pluto TV users can begin streaming premium motorsports content via the Pluto TV mobile app, web browser or the app found on most smart TVs.