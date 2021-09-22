Flowdynamics Drivers Matt Mccarthy and Logan Williams Ready for Saturday’s Glenn Howard Memorial at Perris

The Flowdynamics Racing duo of Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams is poised and ready to return to action on its home track, Perris Auto Speedway, in the “13th Annual Glenn Howard Memorial” this Saturday night. The race will be the first on the home digs for the team since August 21st.

Home cooking has done well for both young drivers in 2021 on the famous Riverside County half-mile banked clay oval. They each recorded season best sixth place finishes on the quarter century old track. Williams notched his sixth-place finish there on June 16. One month later on July 24th, McCarthy did the same. For McCarthy, it was in the middle of his streak of four straight top 10 finishes.

Coming into Saturday’s race, Riverside, California’s McCarthy, who was the series “Rookie of the Year” in 2017, has climbed up to ninth place in the 2021 championship standings. He can make another move up the point ladder with a good night on Saturday as he is only nine-points out of eighth. Teammate Williams, the 2014 series “Rookie of the Year” who calls Yorba Linda, California home, is only two positions and 40-points behind McCarthy going into Saturday’s race.

The last time they competed at The PAS on August 21st, Williams came from the back two times to finish ninth in the 30-lap main event. McCarthy ended up 20th in the same race after getting upside down on the front straight when other cars tangled in front of him leaving him no place to go.

The last time the team was on the track was at the Petaluma Speedway on September 6th. McCarthy grabbed a ninth-place finish in the main event at the Northern California track. Williams ended up 13th in the same race.

McCarthy will be on the radio this Friday with Roy Bleckert at 5:45 p.m. You can listen on your radio on KMET 1490 AM or online at https://www.kmet1490am.com/.

If you wish to see the Flowdynamics Team in action at Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday, the track is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California (92571). Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the track on Saturday night. For those who wish, advance tickets are available online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7. The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Drink-Pac, Preferred Insulation, DRC Chassis, Kistler Racing and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to join forces with Flowdynamics Racing, phone John McCarthy at (909) 930-5522 or Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

FlowDynamics PR