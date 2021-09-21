Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Entry Opens At Midnight

With the changing of the seasons, comes the realization that the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout is right around the corner. So close, as a matter of fact, that online entry opens at Midnight.

Happening December 29, 2021, through January 1, 2022, the annual “Mecca of Micros” will be preceded by load-in on Monday, December 27, 2021, with early parking begin at 7:00 A.M. (CT). As soon as the last trailer is set, all remaining teams will be allowed to begin moving in to unload their cars and equipment.

Check-in and Draw will coincide with Monday’s move-in with the draw opening at 9:00 A.M. (CT). Anyone not able to unload on Monday can finish up on Tuesday, December 28 from 8:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. (CT) with draw finishing up during that time.

Practice for all classes will begin after Noon on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, to allow racing to begin on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Racing will continue daily like normal through Saturday, January 1, 2022. Exact times and running order will be posted once we are close to the event.

Early entries begin Tuesday, September 21, 2021, and run through Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at $100 per entry. Starting Thursday, December 2, 2021, the cost goes to $125 per entry with pre-event registration cut off on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. After that, teams will have to enter during check-in on Monday, December 27, 2021, with all entries ending on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. (CT).

Entry forms will be sent out. Online entry will also be available as well as entry by phone at (918) 838-3777.

The 37th edition of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout will feature A-Class (Wing, Non-Wing, and Restricted), Outlaw (Wing and Non-Wing), and Junior Sprints. For all classes, RaceCeivers are mandatory. The frequency is 454.000.

Rules questions can be directed to Matt Ward, who is the director of competition for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Contact for Matt Ward includes Cell Phone at (918) 995-1650 or the office at (918) 838-3777.

Fans not able to attend the 37th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout can see every lap of action on http://www.floracing.com .

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout. com . Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Quick Reference:

Event: 37th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Where: SageNet Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Parking: December 27, 2021 (Finishing up December 28, 2021 before Noon)

Practice: December 28, 2021 after Noon.

Event Dates: December 29, 2021 – January 1, 2022

Discounted Early Entry ($100 per class entered): September 21, 2021 – December 1, 2021

Late Entry ($125 per class entered): December 2, 2021 – December 15, 2021

At Race Entry ($125 per class entered): December 27, 2021

Entries can be paid by Cash, Master Card, or Visa. No personal checks are accepted without prior approval. Entry includes Saturday Pit Pass.

Mail Entries To: Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Fax Entries To: (918) 836-5517

Call Entries To: (918) 838-3777

Enter Online At: http://www.tulsashootout. com

Entries will NOT be accepted via social media.

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at https://www.tulsashootout. com/classes . For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at (918) 995-1650 or (918) 838-3777.

Follow Us Online:

2022 Class Lineup

Winged Outlaw

Non-Wing Outlaw

A-Class Winged

Stock Non-Wing

Restricted

Junior Sprints

Event Broadcast:

Live Online PPV: http://www.floracing.com

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

Winged Outlaw Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019), Emerson Axsom (2020), Mitchell Moles (2021)

Non-Wing Outlaw Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Brady Bacon (2020), Kris Carroll (2021)

Stock Non-Wing Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019), Alex Bright (2020), Brian Carber (2021)

Restricted 'A' Class Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019), Jade Avedisian (2020), Jaxton Wiggs (2021)

Winged A-Class Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019), Kyle Spence (2020), Brian Carber (2021)

Junior Sprints Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018) , Austin Wood (2019), Jett Barnes (2020), Lucas Mauldin (2021)