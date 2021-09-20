ARCA Menards Series West Race Advance: The Bullring

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion Taylor Gray makes his third start of the season with the ARCA Menards Series West on Thursday night in his first ever appearance at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Most recently, Gray pulled double-duty at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series. After a third-place finish in the ARCA race, the rookie charged from 35th to 12th in the truck race before contact with a spinning lapped truck ended his night on lap 156.

Through seven career ARCA West races, Gray has two wins, four top-fives and six top-10s with an average finish of 5.1.

There will be very little rest for the 16-year-old driver this weekend as immediately following the Star Nursery 150, he will board a red-eye flight out of Las Vegas to get back to the east coast in time for 2 p.m. ET practice in a DGR late model stock at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300.

