GMS Racing ARCA Bristol Motor Speedway Recap

- Daniel Dye made his first ARCA Menards Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway while in contention for the ARCA Menards Series East championship. Dye entered the East finale 24 points behind the championship points leader in the series finale.

- Dye qualified an impressive third place to start the night at Bristol and drove a strong race all night, running a consistent third place in the first run of the race during the daytime.

- The No. 21 Heise LED / American Flat Track Chevrolet fought handling issues through the middle of the race, prompting Dye to fight his way back through the field before the second scheduled race break on lap 125.

- Crew Chief Chad Bryant went to work on fixing the adjustments to position Dye back inside the Top 5 for the final run of the 200 lap race, showing strength in Daniel's ability to pass in traffic.

- Towards the closing stages of the race, Dye found himself trapped on the high side of the track, losing track position as the competition drove by on the bottom lane. Ultimately, Daniel drove home with a disappointing 12th place finish after a solid night in Thunder Valley.

Quote: "Man, we had such a good race car there for most of the race, but just ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time on some late restarts. Getting stuck on the top and being shuffled back cost us a ton, but I have to thank everyone at GMS for bringing such a fast Chevrolet again. The result doesn’t show it but to qualify third and run at the front most all race is good. Thankful to have American Flat Track Charlotte Half-Mile, and Heise LED on our race car and represent them at one of the coolest tracks in racing. I can’t wait for Phoenix!"