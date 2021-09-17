Derek Hagar Masterful In Hockett/McMillin Memorial Opener

Rolling into Victory Lane for the second time in his career at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks,” Arkansas’ Derek Hagar picked up the opening night of the 2021 Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

SawBlade.com A-Feature appearance No. 69 for Hagar, the win is his fourth against Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. He is the 14th different winner of the season.

“I had my doubts there for a little bit,” stated Hagar when asked about his run to the front. “We couldn’t get the engine to run right in the Heat Race and the Qualifier, so we just went back to what we know and that DynoTech was putting some good power down and letting us cut the corner and drive by people.”

An emotional win for the entire team, it was dedicated to his friend Jacob Wilson, who passed away following a traffic accident on September 8, 2021.

“This is a special night for us. We laid a good man to rest yesterday, and he’s riding on the nose wing and the side of the car tonight. His family is here, so it’s awesome to put this thing in Victory Lane.”

Taking the green eighth, Hagar has already worked into the top five on Lap 2. Moving his line around the three-eighths-mile oval, the No. 9jr rolled around Scott Bogucki for second on Lap 8. Reeling in Jeremy Campbell, who took the lead following the second attempt at the start, Hagar began working a diamond through the third and fourth turns.

Getting bite off the exit of the fourth turn with every lap, Derek took the lead away from the No. 10c on Lap 10. Leaving the field to battle amongst themselves, traffic did little to slow Hagar, who made it to the finish with a 6.423-second cushion.

Falling to third until Lap 17, Scott Bogucki worked back into the runner-up spot with Howard Moore racing from 11th to take the final podium step with four laps to run. Jason Martin moved back to fourth after dropping to fifth from most of the A-Feature, with early leader, Jeremy Campbell, rounding out the top five.

Joe B. Miller was sixth, followed by Blake Hahn, who rolled forward 13 positions after having to race his way through the first BMRS B-Feature. Following from 18th, Missouri’s Kyle Bellm made it to eighth, with Matt Covington and Roger Crockett completing the top ten.

Event points at the close of the first night of the Hockett/McMillin Memorial show Derek Hagar on top with 170 points earned. Scott Bogucki (164), Howard Moore (156), Jason Martin (152), and Jeremy Campbell (148) make up the top five. The field runs again on Friday, with all points added together from the two prelim nights to set up Saturday. The top eight in overall points lock into the $10,000 to win A-Feature.

Thursday’s field consisted of 68 drivers.

The 2021 Hockett/McMillin Memorial continues on Friday, September 17, with Grandstands opening at 5:00 P.M., Hot Laps at 6:00 P.M., and Racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Information and tickets can be found at htttp:// www.lucasoilspeedway. com . The event will be shown live on http://www.racinboys.tv and http://www.mavtvplus.com .

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Warrior Region

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial - Night 1

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Car Count: 68

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 60 in Passing Points roll into Qualifiers)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[2]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 3. 13C-Chase Howard[3]; 4. 86-Timothy Smith[5]; 5. 94-Jeff Swindell[9]; 6. 0-Jake Griffin[10]; 7. 95X-Asa Swindell[7]; 8. 97M-Scotty Milan[4]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]; 10. 44-Jared Sewell[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 3. 14E-Kyle Bellm[7]; 4. 12J-Josh Grady[3]; 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar[10]; 6. 15-Jase Randolph[9]; 7. 187-Landon Crawley[1]; 8. 44R-Ronny Howard[6]; 9. 11X-Blake Jenkins[4]; 10. 4-Evan Martin[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 77X-Alex Hill[2]; 2. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[4]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[5]; 4. 84-Brandon Hanks[10]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]; 6. 14-Jordon Mallett[7]; 7. 27W-Austin Wood[6]; 8. 21-Gunner Ramey[8]; 9. 10-Landon Britt[9]; 10. 90-Lance Norick[3]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett[2]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[1]; 3. 1V-Brent Crews[5]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal[8]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[10]; 6. 7F-Noah Harris[3]; 7. 11A-Austin O'Neal[9]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]; 9. 1-Brenham Crouch[7]; 10. 9H-Emilio Hoover[4]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 3. 28-Scott Bogucki[6]; 4. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 5. 57-Billy Butler[2]; 6. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[8]; 7. 88-Travis Reber[9]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]; 9. 2-Jason Billups[5]; 10. 72-Gary Floyd[10]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt[2]; 4. 75-Tyler Blank[8]; 5. 7M-Chance Morton[9]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[3]; 7. 26-Marshall Skinner[7]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]; 9. 33Z-Alan Zoutte[1]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Chase Porter[2]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]; 4. 3M-Howard Moore[6]; 5. 7B-Ben Brown[4]; 6. 98P-Miles Paulus[8]; 7. 97-Kevin Cummings[5]; 8. 47-Dale Howard[7]; 9. 53-Jack Dover[9]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3M-Howard Moore[1]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[8]; 5. 75-Tyler Blank[3]; 6. 94-Jeff Swindell[2]; 7. 86-Timothy Smith[7]; 8. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 9. 26-Marshall Skinner[10]; 10. 57-Billy Butler[9]; 11. 97M-Scotty Milan[12]; 12. 47-Dale Howard[11]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 2. 7M-Chance Morton[2]; 3. 36-Jason Martin[6]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[9]; 5. 15-Jase Randolph[7]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 7. 10-Landon Britt[12]; 8. 2C-Chase Porter[4]; 9. 13C-Chase Howard[1]; 10. 187-Landon Crawley[11]; 11. 7B-Ben Brown[8]; 12. 27W-Austin Wood[10]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[4]; 2. 22-Riley Goodno[1]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 6. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 7. 7F-Noah Harris[9]; 8. 14-Jordon Mallett[8]; 9. 12J-Josh Grady[7]; 10. 44R-Ronny Howard[11]; 11. 97-Kevin Cummings[10]; 12. (DNS) 53-Jack Dover

Qualifier 4 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Scott Bogucki[4]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[7]; 4. 0-Jake Griffin[1]; 5. 11A-Austin O'Neal[8]; 6. 63-JJ Hickle[3]; 7. 21-Gunner Ramey[10]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton[9]; 9. 1-Brenham Crouch[12]; 10. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 11. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 12. 73-Samuel Wagner[11]

Qualifier 5 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[2]; 2. 77X-Alex Hill[5]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt[1]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[12]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal[4]; 6. 88-Travis Reber[8]; 7. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[7]; 8. 84-Brandon Hanks[6]; 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett[10]; 10. 45X-Kyler Johnson[11]; 11. 1V-Brent Crews[3]; 12. 95X-Asa Swindell[9]

BMRS B-Features (Top 2 from each advance)

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 5. 2C-Chase Porter[6]; 6. 10-Landon Britt[8]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]; 8. 11A-Austin O'Neal[5]; 9. 45X-Kyler Johnson[13]; 10. 8M-Kade Morton[10]; 11. 57-Billy Butler[11]; 12. 27W-Austin Wood[14]; 13. 12J-Josh Grady[9]; 14. 33Z-Alan Zoutte[17]; 15. 72-Gary Floyd[16]; 16. 7B-Ben Brown[12]; 17. 47-Dale Howard[15]; 18. 44-Jared Sewell[18]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[1]; 2. 84-Brandon Hanks[4]; 3. 75-Tyler Blank[2]; 4. 21-Gunner Ramey[8]; 5. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 6. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[7]; 7. 13C-Chase Howard[9]; 8. 88-Travis Reber[6]; 9. 1V-Brent Crews[10]; 10. 1-Brenham Crouch[11]; 11. 15-Jase Randolph[3]; 12. 97M-Scotty Milan[14]; 13. 9H-Emilio Hoover[17]; 14. 187-Landon Crawley[12]; 15. 97-Kevin Cummings[13]; 16. 53-Jack Dover[15]; 17. 11X-Blake Jenkins[16]

B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 2. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett[8]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[2]; 5. 94-Jeff Swindell[5]; 6. 86-Timothy Smith[6]; 7. 55B-Brandon Anderson[9]; 8. 0-Jake Griffin[3]; 9. 7F-Noah Harris[7]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[11]; 11. 26-Marshall Skinner[10]; 12. 4-Evan Martin[16]; 13. 2-Jason Billups[15]; 14. 95X-Asa Swindell[13]; 15. 90-Lance Norick[17]; 16. 44R-Ronny Howard[12]; 17. 73-Samuel Wagner[14]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[8]; 2. 28-Scott Bogucki[4]; 3. 3M-Howard Moore[11]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 5. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[20]; 8. 14E-Kyle Bellm[18]; 9. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 10. 11-Roger Crockett[7]; 11. 63-JJ Hickle[19]; 12. 98P-Miles Paulus[16]; 13. 77X-Alex Hill[6]; 14. 7M-Chance Morton[12]; 15. 5D-Zach Daum[10]; 16. 24-Garet Williamson[13]; 17. 55B-Brandon Anderson[26]; 18. 11A-Austin O'Neal[25]; 19. 22-Riley Goodno[14]; 20. 84-Brandon Hanks[21]; 21. 17B-Ryan Bickett[23]; 22. 77-Jack Wagner[15]; 23. 88-Travis Reber[24]; 24. 15D-Andrew Deal[22]; 25. 9-Chase Randall[17]; 26. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[9]

Lap Leader(s): Jeremy Campbell 1-9; Derek Hagar 10-25

Hard Charger: Blake Hahn +13

High Point Driver: Joe B. Miller

Provisional(s): Ryan Bickett (Points); Travis Reber (Points); Austin O'Neal (Regional); Brandon Anderson (Regional)

Event Points as of September 16, 2021

Derek Hagar-170 Scott Bogucki-164 Howard Moore-156 Jason Martin-152 Jeremy Campbell-148 Joe B. Miller-143 Matt Covington-136 Blake Hahn-135 Kyle Bellm-133 Roger Crockett-133 Alex Hill-127 J.J. Hickle-125 Zach Daum-123 Miles Paulus-122 Chance Morton-121 Riley Goodno-117 Garet Williamson-117 Jack Wagner-113 Dylan Westbrook-109 Brandon Hanks-108 Chase Randall-108 Andrew Deal-107 Slater Helt-106 Tyler Blank-104 Chase Porter-102 Tim Crawley-101 Kyle Clark-100 Jeff Swindell-100 Ryan Timms-100 Ayrton Gennetten-99 Jordon Mallett-99 Timothy Smith-99 Jake Griffin-98 Brandon Anderson-97 Jonathan Cornell-97 Chase Howard-97 Gunner Ramey-97 Austin O'Neal-96 Travis Reber-95 Landon Britt-94 Noah Harris-94 Jase Randolph-94 Brent Crews-93 Kade Morton-92 Billy Butler-90 Josh Grady-90 Ryan Bickett-89 Kyler Johnson-89 Marshall Skinner-89 Brenham Crouch-88 Landon Crawley-85 Scotty Milan-85 Austin Wood-85 Ben Brown-84 Kevin Cummings-83 Asa Swindell-83 Ronny Howard-82 Jason Billups-81 Evan Martin-81 Emilio Hoover-80 Alan Zoutte-80 Jack Dover-79 Dale Howard-79 Samuel Wagner-79 Gary Floyd-78 Lance Norick-78 Blake Jenkins-77 Jared Sewell-75

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: FloRacing.com and Racinboys.com

Live-Scoring [Where Applicable]: MRP Live