ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Bristol

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 BAC-D Ford Fusion Start: 11th Finish: 25th Moffitt started the Tennessee event in the 11th position. On lap 16, Moffitt reported his Fusion was free on entry while running ninth.

With almost 65 laps complete in the race, Moffitt reported the car's balance was pretty good from the eighth position.

During the break on lap 75, the team opted to stay out to take advantage of clean air after determining tire falloff wasn't bad. The move put Moffitt in the lead for the restart.

When the caution was displayed on lap 96, Moffitt was scored in the fourth position.

Back under green, Moffitt stayed in the top-five until lap 118. He dropped back to eighth and felt he was free in and tight off when the caution was displayed for the break on lap 125.

Moffitt pitted for service during the break and returned to the racing surface to restart eighth.

Under caution on lap 137, the North Carolina native reported his Ford was tight on entry while running eighth.

With 53 laps to go, the green flag was once again displayed. On lap 149, another competitor made contact with Moffitt which sent him for a spin in the BAC-D Ford. He was forced to pit for a flat tire, which sent him multiple laps down. He restarted 19th, two laps down on lap 156.

Moffitt lost brakes on lap 161 and made contact with the wall ending his night. He was credited with the 25th position.