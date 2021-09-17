Friday, Sep 17

ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Bristol

Racing News
Friday, Sep 17 48
ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Bristol
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion

Start: 9th

Finish: 3rd

  • Gray qualified ninth for the 200-lap event. When the caution flag waved on lap 30, he had advanced up to seventh.
  • The Ripper Coffee Fusion cracked the top-five on lap 45 and was in the fourth position at the lap 75 competition pit break.
  • The team changed four tires and added fuel to gear up for the second stage. After restarting fifth, the No. 17 quickly moved up to third on the restart and was running there when caution waved on lap 97. He remained in third until the lap 125 competition pit break.
  • Green flag waved with 69 laps to go and Gray ran in third briefly before settling into fourth. He was running there when yellow came out on lap 161.
  • The race resumed with 32 laps to go and Gray made his move into third with 14 to go and ultimately finished there.
 

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 BAC-D Ford Fusion

Start: 11th

Finish: 25th

  • Moffitt started the Tennessee event in the 11th position. On lap 16, Moffitt reported his Fusion was free on entry while running ninth.
  • With almost 65 laps complete in the race, Moffitt reported the car's balance was pretty good from the eighth position.
  • During the break on lap 75, the team opted to stay out to take advantage of clean air after determining tire falloff wasn't bad. The move put Moffitt in the lead for the restart.
  • When the caution was displayed on lap 96, Moffitt was scored in the fourth position.
  • Back under green, Moffitt stayed in the top-five until lap 118. He dropped back to eighth and felt he was free in and tight off when the caution was displayed for the break on lap 125.
  • Moffitt pitted for service during the break and returned to the racing surface to restart eighth.
  • Under caution on lap 137, the North Carolina native reported his Ford was tight on entry while running eighth.
  • With 53 laps to go, the green flag was once again displayed. On lap 149, another competitor made contact with Moffitt which sent him for a spin in the BAC-D Ford. He was forced to pit for a flat tire, which sent him multiple laps down. He restarted 19th, two laps down on lap 156.
  • Moffitt lost brakes on lap 161 and made contact with the wall ending his night. He was credited with the 25th position.
 

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion

Start: 10th

Finish: 19th

  • Iest qualified 10th for his first race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
  • Early in the race, Iest reported his Ford Fusion was pretty tight. At the lap-30 caution, the young driver relayed to his crew that his car was starting to handle better.
  • On the lap-75 break, Iest visited pit road from 11th and reported his car was a little tight. He pitted for service and returned to the track.
  • Another caution was displayed on lap 96 and Iest reported he was too loose in traffic while running 14th.
  • During the break on lap 125, Iest pitted from the 12th position for service.
  • Under caution again on lap 137, Iest was in the 10th spot with a little bit of damage but remained on the track.
  • Back under green on lap 147 Iest came down pit road for a flat tire. While pitting, the caution was displayed and Iest went three laps down.
  • He restarted 20th on lap 156. After going multiple laps down, it was tough for the ASN/Basila Ranch Ford driver to recover. He ended the event 19th.
 

Next event: Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Salem Speedway in Salem, Indiana on October 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

DGR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Gordon Barnes beats the weather to grab Club Challenge honours Sugarlands Introduces One-Two Punch Benefitting Folds of Honor »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.