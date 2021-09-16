DeFrancesco set to close out Indy Lights Western swing at Laguna Seca

|
Miami-based Italian-Canadian Indy Lights racer Devlin DeFrancesco will make his debut at the iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna this weekend.
Rounds 17 and 18 of the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires championship will be run over the penultimate weekend of 2021 action for the final step of the Road to Indy ladder.
While DeFrancesco has never previously raced at the iconic Monterey circuit, he has completed hundreds of laps in preparation aboard his Allinsports Simulator.
The circuit is famous for some of the most iconic moments in INDYCAR history, including Alex Zanardi’s pass of Bryan Herta for the win in 1996 and Mario Andretti’s final INDYCAR race in 1994.
But it is not just the real racers who know their way around the 2.238-mile circuit. The track is one of the most popular virtual circuits across many gaming platforms, including Gran Turismo, Forza Motorsport, iRacing, Assetto Corsa, Project Cars – even dating back to the INDYCAR Racing PC game from the 90s.