DeFrancesco set to close out Indy Lights Western swing at Laguna Seca

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO Q&A



Q: You tested here earlier this year; what are your impressions of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca?

A: "I’m really looking forward to Laguna Seca. We had a great test out here early in the year, and the circuit was everything I expected and more. It includes the Corkscrew, which is obviously one of the most famous corners in the world. It’s actually not that difficult, but you do have to be careful you don’t arrive in there too hot.

“The secret to a lap here is linking the corners together. The run from the Andretti hairpin to the Corkscrew is where you make all your time. If you make a small mistake in Turns 3, 4, 5 or 6, it can really compromise your lap. This place has a great flow to it when you get it right, and it’s really rewarding. I’ve had a lot of laps in the Indy Lights car since that test, and I can’t wait to get back on track on Friday."



Q: What makes this circuit so iconic and popular?

A: “There have obviously been some incredible races here in the past - not just in INDYCAR, but sportscars, MotoGP, Superbikes, and more.

“But for my generation, anyone who has any interest in the sport has already driven here virtually.

“Laguna Seca is available on virtually every single gaming platform - PlayStation, X-box, PC - everything.

“They have been replicating this track virtually since before I was born.

“I’ve done a lot of laps in preparation aboard my Allinsports simulator. That has been a big help, but there is no substitute for the real thing. I can’t wait to get back out there on Friday.”



Q: How much are you looking forward to bouncing back after Portland?

A: “That is absolutely the plan. The Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport guys have given me a super reliable car all season and last week was the first time we’ve had any problems at all.

“But we also didn’t nail the set-up – I’ll be looking forward to going back to Portland next year to really work that place out.

“For Laguna Seca, I really enjoyed the test at the start of the year, and I’m now far more familiar with the Indy Lights car. I’m very keen to bounce back with a strong weekend before we head to Mid-Ohio to close out the season.”