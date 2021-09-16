Greg Van Alst and team carry continued momentum to Bristol Motor Speedway

|
|
CB Fabricating, a longtime partner with Greg Van Alst Motorsports has boosted its commitment to the team and will continue its role as the primary marketing partner of Van Alst’s No. 35 Ford.
Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating, and assembly.
Their 26,000 square foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures, and much more.
For the fourth consecutive race, not only is Van Alst racing for a fourth top-10 finish of the year on Thursday night but awareness too.
CB Fabricating president Chris Barkdull was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer and will utilize the ARCA event to bring attentiveness and awareness, especially during Prostate Cancer Awareness month to the disease as Barkdull continues treatment.
“After Winchester, Chris would not miss Michigan and we brought him home a sixth-place finish, but we want so much more, especially during Prostate Cancer Awareness month,” remarked Van Alst. “Chris will be with our team at Bristol and I keep reminding him that none of this would have been possible without him. He’s just not an investor or a partner in this thing – he’s family.
“While we are focused on performance, we are fully invested in awareness too, especially during the month of September. This is important to Chris to do his part to educate the public and that is exactly what he is going to do, and we are happy to keep using the race car to our advantage.”
In addition to CB Fabricating, Top Choice Fence, Norton Transport, KRJ Race Products and Lintz Creative will serve as associate marketing partners for Van Alst’s 10th career ARCA start.
Veteran crew chief Jim Long will return to the pit box for Van Alst after being unable to be with the team at Winchester and Michigan.
Following Bristol, Van Alst’s next ARCA Menards Series race is the season finale at Kanas Speedway for the Reese’s 150 on Sat., Oct. 23, 2021.
For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please stay tuned for a new website, but like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).
For more on CB Fabricating, please visit CBFabricating.com and like them on Facebook (CB Fabricating).
The Bush’s Beans 200 (200 laps | 100 miles) is the eighth of eight races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins Thurs., Sept. 16 with a one-hour practice session from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. A timed General Tire pole qualifying session is set for a short time later at 4:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391, online channel 981). ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities. All times are local (ET).
Grag Van Alst PR