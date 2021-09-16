Greg Van Alst and team carry continued momentum to Bristol Motor Speedway

A career-short tracker from the Midwest, Van Alst has showcased his strength and talent in Thunder Valley, particularly in the ARCA | CRA Series, where the Anderson, Ind. native led laps and finished second at Bristol last year.

Feeling a little robbed of what would have been the biggest Super Late Model victory of his career, Van Alst returns to the “World’s Fastest Short Track” in an ARCA car hoping to finish what he started last fall.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am about this week,” said Van Alst. “We have been working on this car and getting it prepped for weeks and it’s almost here. I just want to get on track with our No. 35 CB Fabricating Ford Fusion and see what happens.”

Van Alst, 40, is bringing the same race car he scored a career-best second-place finish in July when he was edged by Ty Gibbs on a late-race restart.

The car acquired from Chad Bryant Racing has proven to be a worthy addition to the Greg Van Alst Motorsports fleet and the driver is hopeful it can continue its pace for 200 laps inside the “Last Great Coliseum” for the combined ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East contest.

“There have been so many people, including Chad Bryant himself that has helped our program get up and off the ground and I’m indebted to them all,” Van Alst continued. “When we started this journey, we weren’t sure what to expect.

“This year, we’ve turned heads, been fast and came up one position shy of winning a race. We have two more chances this season to get in Victory Lane and I hope Thursday night is our night.”

When asked if there will be a huge difference between a Super Late Model and an ARCA car at Bristol, Van Alst there are some things that are different, but the overall mindset and passion remain the same.

“Of course, you cannot drive a Super Late Model like you would an ARCA car and vice-versa, but having a ton of laps in a Super Late Model will help immensely for practice on Thursday,” Van Alst quipped.