Zach Telford to Race Full Time in Srl Southwest Tour in 2022

17-year-old Zach Telford of Middleton, Idaho will compete for the 2022 SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour championship with Garcia Racing in an announcement made today. The 2021 Idaho 208 runner-up finisher has made a part-time campaign in the SRL this season with his next start scheduled for Saturday at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif.

Telford will compete in the Nut Up 125 at the one-third mile just outside of Sacramento, Calif. The race is streamed live at SpearsRacing.TV for fans who cannot attend. The SRL Southwest Tour is also available on MAVTV on a tape-delay basis. With the addition of the $3,000 Motor City Throwdown bonus for defeating Derek Thorn, Saturday’s winner could pocket $8,000.

The SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour visits All American Speedway, Stockton 99 Speedway, Kern County Raceway, and Irwindale Speedway annually. Telford looks to join previous champions such as Jim Pettit II, Derek Thorn, Cole Moore, and Jacob Gomes in 2022. He will race for Lodi-based team owner Mike Garcia, who he has driven for in his other limited starts in the tour.

Telford scored four wins in NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Modified competition at Meridian in 2020. He is fresh off top-ten finishes in both the 200-lap Slinger Nationals in Wisconsin and the JM Environmental 227 at Stockton in California. He finished second in the $20,000-to-win Idaho 208 at his home track Meridian Speedway most recently.

Action gets started with Friday practice. Saturday’s race day includes a final practice, time trials, and a 125-lap main event. The main event is expected to go green at approx. 8pm.

Zach Telford Racing thanks: Project Filter, Precision Framing, JamesHardie, Builders FirstSource, Mendiola Custom Homes, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, Vista Montessori School, Project Filter, Conrad & Bishoff, Executive Lawn Care, Gibson Diesel Performance, The Car Store, BLG, Fully Promoted, Swift Springs, Cristiani Motorsports, TCR, Tri Star Racewear for their support.

Zach Telford PR