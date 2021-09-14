ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Bristol

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 BAC-D Ford Fusion Thursday evening will mark Moffitt's 16th start of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season. After sitting out the dirt race at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, he will be back behind the wheel of the No. 46 for The Last Great Colosseum.

Despite it being one of the closest tracks to home, this will be Moffitt's first career ARCA start at Bristol. He has fared well at short tracks in the past with four top-fives and 10 top-10s in 18 starts.

So far in 2021, the 21-year-old has five top-fives and 12 top-10s in his 15 starts this season. He remains third in the series standings with two races remaining after Bristol.

The No. 46 will carry new colors for this race in partnership with BAC-D® Sanitizers. You can read more about Moffitt's partnership with the Fayetteville, North Carolina company here .

