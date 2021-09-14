GMS Racing ARCA Bristol Motor Speedway Preview

- Sponsor Spotlight: American Flat Track Charlotte Finale will serve as the primary sponsor on Daniel Dye's No. 21 Chevrolet. Heise LED Lighting Systems will also appear on Dye's car in "Thunder Valley".

- Daniel Dye will make his sixth ARCA Menards Series national start Thursday for GMS Racing.

- Dye currently sits second in ARCA Menards Series East point standings, 24-points behind leader Sammy Smith. Bristol is the eighth and final East Series event of 2021. GMS has entered the No. 21 for Dye in three of the previous seven East Series races, with finishes of sixth (Kenly), second (Iowa), and third (Milwaukee) respectively.

- The 17-year-old Daytona Beach, Florida driver has been impressive in each of his starts in the GMS No. 21, with an average finishing position of 3.25 in races completed with the Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet SS. The rookie driver had just two career ARCA starts coming into the year.

- Every start Dye has made for GMS have been at tracks in which the Father Lopez Catholic High School Senior had never seen prior to race day. Dye has previous experience at Bristol, with a fourth-place finish in the U.S. Short Track Nationals Super Late Model event in September 2020.

Quote: "Bristol is just one of those places that everybody knows about. I had the chance to race a late model there last fall, and we were able to have a pretty good run and had a lot of fun on the high banks. Both me and the entire GMS team have pretty high hopes and expectations for how we'll run Thursday, and we plan to put the American Flat Track Charlotte finale, Heise LED Chevrolet up front and in contention for our second win of the year."