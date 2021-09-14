Kevin Lacroix Plagued With Mechanical Failure at Flamboro Speedway

It was a tough weekend for the Bumper to Bumper team as they travelled to Ontario for the penultimate event of the NASCAR Pinty's season. After experiencing mechanical issues in practice, Lacroix set the third-fastest time in the race before experiencing more problems.

"We had engine problems early in the day," explained the driver of the !"#74 Bumper to Bumper / Lacroix Tuning car. " I didn't do the practice session because the team worked hard changing the engine."

Lacroix went into the qualifying session with no knowledge of the track conditions. He could only post the 14th fastest time, as the drivers were sent out in groups on the track.

The race started well for Lacroix as he tried to work his way up through the field. However, another mechanical problem ended his chances of a Top 10 finish. "We had a radiator problem during the event, the water drained out, so I went back in for repairs."

The team worked as quickly as possible, but Lacroix still lost 30 laps. Nonetheless, the St-Eustache driver set the third fastest lap time in the MOTOMASTER 125, putting him in a good position for the second race of the night. His race ended with a DNF after a contact with a competitor.

With rain showing up uninvited at Flamboro Speedway, NASCAR Pinty's activities were stopped, postponing the second 125-lap race to the Pinty's Fall Brawl on September 24. This will also be an opportunity to run one of the two races supposed to be held at Autodrome Chaudiere, as the last event on Quebec soil has also been cancelled. There will be three races in three days at Delaware Speedway.

"We don't know the format of the weekend yet," admitted Lacroix, "but since I have the third-best time for the second race of the evening, I hope to start from that position in two weeks.”

