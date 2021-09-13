Tuesday, Sep 14

BAC-D® Joins Moffitt for The Last Great Colosseum

Racing News
Monday, Sep 13 81
BAC-D® Joins Moffitt for The Last Great Colosseum

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) announced today that BAC-D® will serve as the primary partner of Thad Moffitt’s No. 46 Ford Fusion for the Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway when the ARCA Menards Series tackles the iconic half-mile track on September 16.

The BAC-D® brand of sanitizers is owned by AEC Consumer Products headquartered in Fayetteville, North Carolina. AEC is an innovator, marketer and national distributor of branded consumer products. With the mission of creating products that enhance quality of life while contributing to a healthier future, BAC-D® Sanitizers including Original, Alcohol and Animal are a convenient and gentle way to kill 99.99% of illness-causing germs and bacteria.

“AEC is proud to partner with DGR and the Petty Family to sponsor Thad Moffitt,” Richard Guy, Founder and CEO, said. “It is an honor to align ourselves with family-oriented people who share the same values and are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others.”

“I’m excited to head to Bristol Motor Speedway with Bac-D® Hand Sanitizer as our primary partner. They are leading the charge in the hand-sanitizer sector by offering a quality, American made product that is 99.99% effective in killing germs and bacteria,” Moffitt said. “A sense of safety is always reassuring on and off the track. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent their brand and I look forward to building our partnership.”

Moffitt has competed in 15 ARCA Menards Series races for DGR in 2021. The Trinity, North Carolina-native has five top-five and 12 top-10 finishes with a best finish of third twice - Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington in June.

The Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 and streamed on the Fox Sports Go app at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 16.

DGR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« ARCA Menards Series championship battles head to the highbanks in Bush's Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.