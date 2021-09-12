Tuesday, Sep 14

Round Two of the Cavalcade Cup canceled due to widespread rain

Due to early rain shows creating saturated grounds at Weedsport Speedway, Series and track officials were forced to cancel the second half of the Cavalcade Cup for the Super DIRTcar Series.

Matt Sheppard picked up the win during the first night of the Cavalcade Weekend (Sept. 11) at Weedsport in the 60-lap, $7,500-to-win Feature. Read the race report here. Max McLaughlin and Tim Fuller rounded out the podium. 

NEXT: The Super DIRTcar Series storms into Land of Legends Raceway for the third annual Gerald Haers Memorial Saturday, Sept. 18. The race pays $10,000 to the winner and a guaranteed start in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at NAPA Super DIRT Week (Oct. 6-10) at Oswego Speedway. Many bonuses throughout the finishing order help make this special event even better for all drivers.

Super DIRtcar Series PR

